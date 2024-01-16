Leinster's Goodman on why he 'couldn’t turn down' Ireland attack role

LIFE HAS MOVED quickly since Andrew Goodman rejoined Leinster. The New Zealander arrived as the province’s new assistant coach in the summer of 2022 and glowing reports soon followed, with the 41-year-old stepping up to attack coach when Stuart Lancaster departed at the end of last season.

Less than two seasons into the job, Goodman is already confirmed to be moving on to bigger things, with the IRFU recently announcing his appointment as Ireland’s next attack coach. Goodman – who played 17 times for Leinster during a two-year stay in Dublin – will join Andy Farrell’s coaching ticket after current attack coach Mike Catt moves on in the summer.

Speaking to the media yesterday for the first time since his new role was announced, Goodman admitted that when the call came he didn’t need to think too long and hard about taking on the job.

“Not really, not with the opportunity to test yourself at the highest level possible,” he said.

“Like the players here (at Leinster), everyone is striving to get to the highest level possible. It’s the same as a coach and that is the highest level possible. The thoughts of being able to coach in the Six Nations, go through a summer tour, go to a World Cup is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

There will however be some mixed emotions. Goodman made a big call in leaving the Crusaders and bringing his family from Christchurch to Dublin 18 months ago, and has enjoyed his time working at a club where he won a Celtic League and Challenge Cup title during his playing days.

There is mixed emotions because I love coming in here every day and I’m very proud to have played for Leinster, albeit for a very short time.

“To come back and coach here has been exceptional and the way the family has been welcomed into Dublin and into the rugby environment… It always takes a year or so to get settled in here somewhere and I could have seen myself being settled here for a long time.

“The other side of things is it’s a hugely exciting opportunity and something I couldn’t turn down, testing yourself at the top level of the game and doing it with a team that is playing some exceptional rugby and doing some exceptional things under a head coach who is highly regarded.

Goodman played 17 times for Leinster during his playing days. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s something I’m really looking forward to seeing, how they do things, but also adding my flavour into making sure I contribute to the evolution of the Ireland game.”

A job too good to turn down, but also one which comes with plenty of pressure. Ireland’s attack has been widely lauded under Farrell and Catt and Goodman will be expected to add new layers to that system.

“It is just like coming here and Leinster’s attack. People talk about Leinster’s attack and it is seen as the envy of a lot of teams and it is something that Ireland have done. The coaching group in there has done an amazing job and the playing group has thrived with the attacking game.

When I get in there I have to make sure that I am challenging myself and looking at ways to push the team forward. That’s pressure but it’s where you want to be as a coach. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Catt will vacate the position after Ireland’s summer tour to South Africa and Goodman says it has yet to be decided whether he will be part of that tour or if he will join after Catt leaves. It could come down to how Leinster’s season unfolds, with the URC final set for 22 June, two days before Ireland head into camp ahead of those summer Tests against the Springboks.

All of that can wait for now. Leinster ramped up their latest quest for Champions Cup glory with a 43-7 defeat of Stade Francais on Saturday, a result which saw Leo Cullen’s side secure qualification for the knock-out rounds as they look to finish their pool campaign on a high away to Leicester Tigers this weekend.

Both Ciarán Frawley (rib) and Harry Byrne (ankle) remain doubts for the trip to Welford Road.

“Frawls was moving around there on the field today. Harry has got a little bit to do but he’s doing everything he can to get back on the field.”

Leinster played some superb rugby in putting seven tries past Stade at Aviva Stadium but Goodman believes there is more to come after a series of mixed displays this season.

“I think we all know as a group we haven’t been as consistent as we would have liked in terms of across all areas, when we talk around the skillset, our shape detail,” Goodman said.

“It was nice to get a reasonable night at the weekend to be able to play a little bit of rugby and off our set-piece we struck really well with a few plays there but again we looked at our game where we could have been more clinical with our entries into the opposition 22 against Stade.

“There was a number of times in that first half where our discipline, our clean outs or our ball presentation etc let Stade of the hook and we know against Leicester this weekend we might not get as many opportunities, so consistency around our habits at training through our training week is going to be a big focus for this week, to make sure we convert and convert regularly.”