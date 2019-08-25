This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Injuries have taken my joy of NFL away' - Colts star Luck retires

The 29-year-old made the announcement official on Saturday evening.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,844 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4781404

Source: NFL/YouTube

ANDREW LUCK SAID injuries took his enjoyment of NFL away after the Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his shock retirement.

Colts star Luck confirmed his decision to quit the sport on Saturday following reports of the 29-year-old’s imminent announcement emerged on social media.

Luck – a four-time Pro Bowl player – was set to make his retirement official on Sunday, however the former number one pick fronted the media after the Colts’ 27-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Following a career ravaged by injuries, Luck – who was dealing with a lower leg/ankle/bone problem throughout the offseason that limited him to just three practice sessions heading into the campaign – told reporters: “I’m going to retire, this is not an easy decision. This is the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

Luck – who never won a Super Bowl – was the number one pick in the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford.

He was named the Pro Football Writers Association’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. That came one year after he missed the season with a shoulder injury.

The Colts were hoping he would be back for the third preseason game so they could name him the starter, but they were ready to go with backup Jacoby Brissett, who the team acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017 to play in Luck’s absence.

“[The injuries have] taken my joy of this game away. I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. After 2016, I played in pain and was unable to practice, I said I wouldn’t go through that again.

It’s sad but I also have a lot of clarity in this. Difficult process. My wife, family, friends, Chris Ballard, Mr. Irsay, Frank Reich have been incredibly supportive. Thankful for them.”

colts-luck-football Andrew Luck announces his decision to retire. Source: AJ Mast

Luck threw for 23,671 yards with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in his career. He made the playoffs four times with his longest run going to the 2014 AFC Championship game.

He added: “It was an honour to represent the city of Indianapolis on and off the field. So grateful to have been drafted here. Can’t fathom another owner who loves his team as much as Irsay does… This has been an incredible place to make a home and grow. This city will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Luck was sensationally booed by Colts fans as he left the field at Lucas Oil Stadium before speaking to reporters.

On the booing, Luck said: “It hurt… it hurt.”

