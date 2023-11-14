Andrew Moran drafted into Kenny's senior squad with Smallbone out and another trio in doubt

BLACKBURN AND REPUBLIC of Ireland U21 international Andrew Moran has been called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad for the upcoming games with the Netherlands and New Zealand as doubts emerge over several key players.

Will Smallbone has been ruled out through injury, while there are doubts surrounding Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jamie McGrath, all of whom underwent scans for injuries on Monday.

Ferguson, Ogbene and McGrath all reported for international duty but will undergo further assessment before a determination is made on their availabilities.

Ferguson missed Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday with a back injury. Ogbene is understood to have carried a tight hamstring into Luton’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United a day prior but the nature of his complaint on Ireland duty is unknown. McGrath also missed Aberdeen’s 6-0 thrashing by Celtic on Sunday with a hamstring issue.

Moran is in line to make his senior international debut but his call-up will mean that he will miss Ireland U21s’ European qualifiers away to Norway on Friday and at home to Italy on Tuesday.