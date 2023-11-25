Moran caps dream week with first Championship goal in easy Blackburn win

ANDREW MORAN CAPPED a dream week by scoring his first Championship goal in Blackburn’s 3-0 victory over Stoke.
Moran made his senior international debut in Tuesday’s draw with New Zealand, and this afternoon he scored his side’s second goal in a win that pushes them up to 10th place. Sammie Szmodics was also on the scoresehet.
Elsewhere today, Mark Sykes – whose start against New Zealand was his first for Ireland - blasted a 67th-minute winner as Liam Manning’s first home game as Bristol City head coach ended with a 3-2 Championship victory over Middlesbrough.
Irish U21 international Finn Azaz was on the scoresheet as Plymouth got back to winning ways with a surprise 2-0 home victory over high-flying Sunderland.
Wayne Rooney collected his first win as Birmingham manager after a 2-1 comeback win against bottom club Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew’s. Substitute Jordan James’s grabbed the 82nd-minute winner after Juninho Bacuna’s 48th-minute equaliser cancelled out George Byers’s opener four minutes earlier.
A red card for Robbie Brady proved costly for Preston as they lost 2-1 to Cardiff, losing a game they led thanks to two goals in stoppage time.
Ben Jackson’s 87th-minute equaliser cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s first-half opener to earn Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
Cyrus Christie created both goals as Hull fought from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Swansea in south Wales.
Jamie Vardy came off the bench to earn Championship leaders Leicester their first victory in three matches, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Watford.
Championship results
- Birmingham 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
- Bristol City 3-2 Middlesbrough
- Huddersfield 1-1 Southampton
- Leicester 2-0 Watford
- Millwall 0-3 Coventry
- Norwich 1-0 QPR
- Plymouth 2-0 Sunderland
- Preston 1-2 Cardiff
- Stoke 0-3 Blackburn
- Swansea 2-2 Hull