Moran caps dream week with first Championship goal in easy Blackburn win

ANDREW MORAN CAPPED a dream week by scoring his first Championship goal in Blackburn’s 3-0 victory over Stoke.

Moran made his senior international debut in Tuesday’s draw with New Zealand, and this afternoon he scored his side’s second goal in a win that pushes them up to 10th place. Sammie Szmodics was also on the scoresehet.

Elsewhere today, Mark Sykes – whose start against New Zealand was his first for Ireland - blasted a 67th-minute winner as Liam Manning’s first home game as Bristol City head coach ended with a 3-2 Championship victory over Middlesbrough.

Irish U21 international Finn Azaz was on the scoresheet as Plymouth got back to winning ways with a surprise 2-0 home victory over high-flying Sunderland.

Wayne Rooney collected his first win as Birmingham manager after a 2-1 comeback win against bottom club Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew’s. Substitute Jordan James’s grabbed the 82nd-minute winner after Juninho Bacuna’s 48th-minute equaliser cancelled out George Byers’s opener four minutes earlier.

A red card for Robbie Brady proved costly for Preston as they lost 2-1 to Cardiff, losing a game they led thanks to two goals in stoppage time.

Ben Jackson’s 87th-minute equaliser cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s first-half opener to earn Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

Cyrus Christie created both goals as Hull fought from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Swansea in south Wales.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to earn Championship leaders Leicester their first victory in three matches, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Watford.

