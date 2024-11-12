Moran's new role may be the solution to one of Ireland's biggest issues

ANDREW MORAN WAS a late physical developer but was always a major talent, and any doubts about that were ended when Damien Duff rocked up to the family house in Knocklyn in 2016.

Duff was coaching Shamrock Rovers U15s at the time, and wanted to tempt Moran away from St Joseph’s Boys.

“Just having Damien Duff sat across from me in my living room, I was a bit starstruck”, remembers Moran. “It’s a cool story to be able to tell.

“It was [tempting] but I was really young at the time. Joe’s and Bray had done loads for me and I didn’t feel it was the right time to leave at that point. It was all a bit mad, I was a bit young to be taking it in, I didn’t know what to do or say.”

Moran stuck with Joey’s and moved onto Bray Wanderers, with whom Joey’s are affiliated. In 2019, Moran played against Drogheda to become Bray’s youngest first-team player aged 15 years and 307 days, and the following year became their youngest goalscorer with a goal against Wexford.

While Duff spotted Moran’s talent, other scouts were dissuaded by his size.

“Obviously I’m not the tallest fella on the pitch but I can hold my own”, says Moran. “I’m not really small anymore. Growing up I had to deal with it more but I think it’s helped me in the long run. You learn ways to use your body well that I’ve taken into my game now.”

A figure at Joey’s, however, firmly believed in Moran’s abilities and persuaded Brighton – who regularly signed talented young players from Ireland – to take a closer look at Moran.

Sufficiently impressed, they offered Moran a deal in 2020. Progression from there was pretty linear.

2021: A first-team debut in the League Cup.

2022: A three-year contract extension.

2023: A Premier League debut in January and a senior Ireland debut in November.

Moran spent last season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn, excelling in an attacking midfield role alongside Sammie Szmodics and under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Moran found game time a little trickier to come by when Tomasson was replaced by former Ireland assistant John Eustace, but he has returned to the Championship on loan, this time with Stoke. Jon Walters, who coached Moran with Ireland’s U19s, is now Stoke’s director of football and drove Moran’s recruitment.

“I needed to get game time at this age, I need to get games”, says Moran. “It was the right decision to head out on loan and luckily I am playing regularly for Stoke now.”

Prior to his going out on loan, Moran discussed with Brighton the areas of his game which need to improve, and they stressed improving his consistency and developing the defensive side of his game, particular his ability to win tackles and duels.

To date, Moran has been classed as a creative midfield player, generally playing out wide or as a number 10.

“Creative midfielders who could see a pass: they were my favourite players”, says Moran when asked for his formative influences.

“There were loads of players that I looked up to. I was an Arsenal fan growing up so I loved watching Fabregas. He was one who could really see a pass and I really liked watching him playing. I wouldn’t say I really modelled myself on someone and said ‘I need to play exactly like that’ but there were loads of players – David Silva was another one – that I loved watching.”

At Stoke, however, Moran is being used in a less familiar, deeper midfield role.

“The manager has been really good with me”, says Moran of his club boss, Narcís Pelach.

“I have loved playing for him so far. He has helped me with my defensive stuff which does not come as naturally to me. I am getting quite better off the ball.

“I don’t really mind where I am playing. I feel quite comfortable now playing deeper. I play deeper for Stoke and I feel I can do it. Obviously the higher role comes a little bit more naturally to me but I look forward to playing anywhere.”

Andrew Moran in action for Stoke. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Moran’s redeployment in a deeper midfield role may be good news for his prospects with Ireland, and even better news for Ireland’s prospects more generally.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has been keen to assess Moran since he took charge, but elected to leave the U21 captain with Jim Crawford’s side for their final pair of Euro 2025 qualifiers last month.

Another narrow qualification miss for the U21s at least frees Moran up to impress the senior staff ahead of Thursday’s Nations League game against Finland in Dublin and Sunday’s daunting trip to Wembley.

Ireland are short of options in the heart of their midfield, with Moran one of just five players listed as midfielders in this week’s squad, along with Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, and Finn Azaz.

Azaz, however, generally plays further forward, so Moran has an opportunity to showcase his talents in a deeper role.

“It’s always good if you can show you play a few different positions, especially [for] international squads, it’s good”, says Moran.

“I’m sure it helps managers picking squads if they know they can trust a player in multiple positions. I’m sure it’s a factor.”