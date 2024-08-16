Advertisement
Ireland's Andrew Moran in action last November. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Emerging Ireland star Andrew Moran signs new four-year Brighton contract

Premier League club tie midfielder down to 2028 and send him on loan to Stoke City for this season.
6.37pm, 16 Aug 2024
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Andrew Moran has signed a new four-year contract with Brighton.

The 20-year-old will spend this season on loan with Stoke City in the Championship as part of the development plan laid out for him.

Moran earned his senior international debut against New Zealand last November and is a key figure in Jim Crawford’s U21 set-up where he has worn the captain’s armband.

Moran played 35 times on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season after making his Premier League debut for Brighton in a 4-1 win at Goodison Park back in January 2023.

His deal runs until June 2028 and Brighton’s technical director, David Weir, said the new deal was just reward for the progress Moran has made.

“Andrew has done well in pre-season, which comes on the back of a really good year with Blackburn. He has worked really hard and deserves his new contract.

“It’s important that he continues to play regularly and heading out on loan will give him the opportunity to do so. We wish Andrew and Stoke City the best of luck for the campaign and will be watching his progress.”

