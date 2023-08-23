Andrew Moran scores twice in impressive performance for Brighton U21s

ANDREW MORAN SCORED twice and played a role in his side’s third goal as Brighton’s U21’s beat Walsall 3-2 in the EFL Trophy last night.

The Ireland U21 international agreed a new long-term contract with Brighton in April. It runs until June 2027.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Everton in January.

Advertisement

He joined the club from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and featured heavily for the Brighton U21s last season.

The Dubliner put Brighton into an early lead last night when Casper Nilsson’s cross was met by Walsall defender Joe Folkes who could only smash his clearance into Moran, but the forward took that in his stride as he rifled the ball into the top left corner from 12 yards.

Moran’s second of the evening came after former Cork City player Mark O’Mahony nodded down for his countryman to fire into the top corner.

Moran played his role in the third midway through the second half after he completed a jinking run with a nice ball down the right for Cameron Peupion. The Aussie pulled it back for O’Mahony in the middle only for Walsall defender Liam Gordon to beat him to it and put the ball past his own keeper at the near post.

When Moran signed his new deal Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto (De Zerbi) as part of our first-team squad this season.

“He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team.”