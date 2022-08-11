Ireland U21 international signs new three-year deal with Brighton

BRIGHTON & HOVE Albion have rewarded Irish teenager Andrew Moran with a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old Dubliner, who joined the Seagulls’ academy from Bray Wanderers in July 2020, has signed a new deal that will run until June 2025.

Attacking midfielder Moran was a regular for Brighton’s reserve team last season, and made his first-team debut in an EFL Cup win over Cardiff City.

He is also an U21 international with the Republic of Ireland.

“I am delighted to commit my future here,” Moran said. “I’ve had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of.

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League U17s Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt.”

