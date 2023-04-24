Ireland U21 international Andrew Moran signs new long-term contract with Brighton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Andrew Moran has agreed a new long-term contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Moran’s new deal runs until June 2027.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Everton in January and has been named on the Brighton bench in seven other league matches.

The Dubliner joined the club from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and has featured heavily for the Brighton U21s this season, scoring sevens goals and providing six assists in 17 Premier League 2 games.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto (De Zerbi) as part of our first-team squad this season.

“He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team.”