Omobamidele and Horgan not included in Ireland matchday 23 to face Portugal

Omobamidele hasn't recovered from an Achilles' issue in time to face Portugal this evening (file photo).

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE AND Daryl Horgan will not feature for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Dublin.

Norwich teen Omobamidele emerged yesterday as an injury doubt for the Aviva Stadium clash with manager Stephen Kenny revealing that the defender is struggling with an Achilles’ issue.

Wycombe’s Horgan is the other player to miss out on Kenny’s matchday squad, with Jayson Molumby also ruled out earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Ireland matchday 23 vs Portgual

Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers; Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins; Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning, Callum O’Dowda; Callum Robinson, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Jamie McGrath, Will Keane, Chiedozie Ogbene.