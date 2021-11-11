Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Omobamidele and Horgan not included in Ireland matchday 23 to face Portugal

Stephen Kenny revealed yesterday that Omobamidele is struggling with an Achilles’ issue.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 2,211 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5598278
Omobamidele hasn't recovered from an Achilles' issue in time to face Portugal this evening (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Omobamidele hasn't recovered from an Achilles' issue in time to face Portugal this evening (file photo).
Omobamidele hasn't recovered from an Achilles' issue in time to face Portugal this evening (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE AND Daryl Horgan will not feature for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Dublin.

Norwich teen Omobamidele emerged yesterday as an injury doubt for the Aviva Stadium clash with manager Stephen Kenny revealing that the defender is struggling with an Achilles’ issue.

Wycombe’s Horgan is the other player to miss out on Kenny’s matchday squad, with Jayson Molumby also ruled out earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Ireland matchday 23 vs Portgual

Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers; Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins; Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning, Callum O’Dowda; Callum Robinson, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Jamie McGrath, Will Keane, Chiedozie Ogbene.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie