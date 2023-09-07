No chance of Omobamidele featuring against France

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will go into their crucial Euros qualifier against France tonight without the second-most expensive player, after Andrew Omobamidele did not make the match day squad.

The Leixlip-born defender was drafted in as cover for the injured John Egan. However, he has not started a league game this season, while moving from Norwich to Nottingham Forest for €23 million on transfer deadline day.

Shane Duffy is included, the Norwich City defender having played his way back into Stephen Kenny’s thinking and the 31-year-old, who has 55 caps, makes an Ireland squad for the first time since September 22.

Aaron Connolly is also included, his first time making a squad since 2021.

Udinese’s Festy Ebosele recently received a first call-up since June 2022, while Southampton’s Ryan Manning, Stoke City’s Enda Stevens and Preston North End’s Will Keane have all come back into the squad.

More to follow….