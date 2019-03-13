'We didn't accuse anyone' - Ex-Limerick star on difficult past when 12 players were cut from the panel

The former Limerick forward recalls a different period in his career in his upcoming Laochra Gael programme.

The former Limerick forward recalls a different period in his career in his upcoming Laochra Gael programme.

THE NEW LAOCHRA Gael series continues with the incredible story of Limerick hurling legend Andrew O’Shaughnessy next week.

The 2007 All-Star enjoyed a remarkable career for the Shannonsiders, and was one of the key players who guided them to an All-Ireland final appearance against Kilkenny that year.

But just two years on from that success, Limerick hurling descended into turmoil under then-manager Justin McCarthy.

In his programme, O’Shaughnessy recalls how the team wasn’t progressing as well as previous years, and said they were “doing hurling drills you’d do with a bad U12 team.”

He remained committed to the squad but their season ended in disappointment following a comprehensive defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.

O'Shaghnessy in action for Limerick in the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final against Tipp. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

McCarthy subsequently dropped 12 players from the panel, including O’Shaughnessy, while a number of other players withdrew in solidarity with their teammates.

The former star forward also suspects that some people may have thought his omission from the panel was linked with his multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

“I think we weren’t called back because we questioned decision-making [but] it wasn’t,” O’Shaughnessy reflects in his Laochra Gael programme.

We just questioned the process to try and improve things, not trying to critique and give out. We didn’t accuse anyone, we just said ‘would you not consider this?’

“As that year further developed for myself, [people thought] ‘oh the reason he’s gone is because of what’s after happening to him.

“That was only an excuse and a happy coincidence for them. It wasn’t a happy coincidence for me.”

O’Shaughnessy’s episode also shows that the Kilmallock man was destined for greatness from a young age.

His consistent performances for the St Colman’s College resulted in him getting invited onto Limerick minor and U21 panels where he also excelled in attack.

At just 17, he was added to the senior squad and made his championship bow when he came on in an All-Ireland qualifier against Cork.

Despite still being a teenager, O’Shaughnessy was undaunted by the pressure.

“As a young 17-year-old, nerves don’t affect you. Well they didn’t affect me anyway. I put that down to my family insulating me from a certain aspect of it.

I remember sitting down watching the match going ‘are they gonna bring me on here?’ As a 17-year-old looking back, [you'd think] ‘Jesus, you’re very arrogant’. But that’s the belief I had in my own ability.”

O’Shaughnessy was introduced late in the game where he made history by becoming the youngest-ever Limerick player to play senior championship hurling.

“I remember going to all the Limerick matches. I was up in Croke Park in ’94 and ’96. I lived for watching the Limerick hurlers and just being involved. It’s just so special.”

The programme covers other aspects of O’Shaughnessy’s life, including his positive attitude to living with MS.

Andrew O’Shaughnessy – Shaughs’ Story will be shown on TG4 next Wednesday 20 March at 9.30pm.

Tonight’s Laochra Gael episode features the story of Dublin legend Kieran Duff and will be hitting screens at 9.30pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: