Monday 18 July 2022
Ireland's Andrew Porter cited for his high tackle on Brodie Retallick

The Irish prop was shown a yellow card by Wayne Barnes during the game.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 18 Jul 2022, 3:08 PM
IRELAND PROP ANDREW Porter has been cited for his high tackle on New Zealand second row Brodie Retallick in last weekend’s Test in Wellington.

Porter was shown a yellow card during the game, with referee Wayne Barnes stating that the Irishman was “absorbing the tackle” and that his challenge was not worthy of a red card.

Retallick was forced off injured after Porter’s challenge and the All Blacks have confirmed that the lock suffered a broken cheekbone, ruling him out for up to two months.

The citing commissioner designated to the game, James Sherriff, has deemed that Porter’s tackle met the red card threshold and has cited the prop.

Leinster man Porter will face a disciplinary hearing by video link tomorrow.

If he is suspended, Porter will likely miss the opening stages of the 2022/23 season with his province.

The independent judicial committee for the hearing will be made up by ex-South Africa international Stefan Terblanche, former Scotland coach Frank Hadden, and Adam Casselden SC of Australia.

Murray Kinsella
