IRELAND HAVE THEIR hands and heads full with rugby in France, but Monday gave some of their players a chance to get a bit of perspective.

A few members of the Irish squad visited the Clocheville Children’s Hospital in Tours and for Andrew Porter, it was especially poignant.

Porter lost his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer when he was just 12 years old. Porter now works with the Irish Cancer Society back home in Ireland to raise funds for their important work.

On Monday in Tours, the Irish players met with children who are being treated in the oncology department of the hospital and Porter found it inspiring.

“It was amazing seeing the incredible work the doctors are doing in the children’s hospital,” said Porter. “It’s obviously a cause that’s close to my heart.

“It was incredibly humbling seeing how brave those kids were, and just kind of being able to brighten their day.

“It meant a lot to myself and I’m sure the other players who were there as well. Just being able to see how brave those kids are, how hard they fight every day for where they are. It’s incredible to see.”

Only one or two of the children were actually big rugby fans, with more of them into football, but Porter said it was a fun visit.

The Irish players handed over signed Ireland gear, threw a rugby ball around with some of the kids, and did their best to have a chat, even if Porter doesn’t have much French.

Advertisement

He has been involved in fundraising events with the Irish Cancer Society and helps to raise awareness of their campaigns. Porter said that his efforts are nothing compared to what some of the volunteers and full-time staff do, but it matters to him.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Porter has his mother's name on his left forearm. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s obviously something that I dealt with a lot when I was younger and obviously didn’t have a lot of knowledge about at the time,” said Porter.

“But I think, given my status, it’s incredibly important to use that status to benefit others and I think that’s what I’m going to try and do.

“As my role as an ambassador for the Cancer Society, I’m going to use it as best I can to help and try to make other people’s lives a bit better, people who are affected by it.”

While taking time out for the hospital visit, Porter has been busy at work with Ireland in Tours this week as they build up to their clash with Tonga in Nantes.

He started at loosehead prop against Romania last weekend in Bordeaux, losing four kilos of water weight during the game due to the scorching heat.

A 12-try win got Ireland up and running but they know the real business is still ahead. This squad is intent on breaking the glass ceiling of the quarter-finals and Porter said they have no hang-ups about Irish rugby’s World Cup history.

“I don’t think this squad does,” said Porter. “I think we all have the belief that we can go and win. I don’t think anyone is too bothered with what’s happened in the past.

“Obviously, there’s lads that have been in three World Cups and four World Cups, and it’s incredible to have their experience in the squad, but there’s not one player in the squad who doesn’t believe we can go and do this.

“So I don’t think there is really any hang-ups about whatever you call it, ‘the curse’.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Porter wants to play again this weekend. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Porter is eager to play again this weekend against Tonga.

There’s an argument to be made for rotating front-liners like him out of the team given that Ireland face South Africa in their crucial Pool B game a week later, but Porter wants to stay in the number one shirt.

“On this stage, in the World Cup, representing your country, there’s nothing I’d rather do,” said Porter.

“It’s an honour for me if I’m named this week and if I’m named in further matchday 23s, it’s an honour.

“It’s an honour let alone just to be part of this special World Cup squad, but being named in a team is one of the biggest honours I hold dear to me. So if I was named, it wouldn’t be like, ‘Jeez, I have to play this week.’ It’s more ‘I get to play this week, I’m incredibly lucky given so many players might not have made the cut.’

“So it’s something I look forward to every week.”