Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Leo Cullen: 'Andrew and Cian are open-minded about this change - they've embraced it'

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has backed Cian Healy and Andrew Porter to prosper in their switch across the front-row.

By Garry Doyle Friday 24 Sep 2021, 2:03 PM
23 minutes ago 1,073 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5557267
Porter starts at loosehead tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Porter starts at loosehead tomorrow.
Porter starts at loosehead tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEO CULLEN, THE Leinster coach has said he is willing to be patient with his experimental decision to switch Cian Healy and Andrew Porter in his front-row.

Porter, schooled as a loosehead, has since made his name on the opposite side of the scrum but will now start his first game for his province at No1 since 2016, when Leinster take on the Bulls tomorrow. Healy, a veteran loosehead, is about to discover the joys of tighthead scrummaging, after being named on the bench at No18 for tomorrow’s season opener.

Each player has focussed on their new role in pre-season – although Cullen confessed it is one thing changing position on the training paddock, quite another to do it in live competition.

“This has been in our thoughts for a while really,” said Cullen earlier at lunchtime today. “They are pretty open minded, Andrew and Cian, and it has gone well from a training point of view, so I am looking forward to seeing what it looks like in reality.

“For Cian, playing tighthead is a big ask but that is the mindset of both these fellas is that they are keen to do it, and also with some of the resources we have, if Andrew wanted to move to loosehead, or certainly try out, we needed a little more cover at tighthead. Vakh Abdalaze has obviously come back from a long-standing back injury.

cian-healy-with-andrew-porter Plenty to ponder: Porter (r) and Healy (left). Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“They have really focussed on this over the course of pre-season and we are looking forward to seeing how the lads go.”

When asked if he was prepared to be patient and give this experiment time to bed in, Cullen insisted he was.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“We have a block of five games and I watched the Lions and that was the thing that intrigued me the most how Trevor Nyakane played tighthead in the first Test and then at loosehead in the second Test and the impact he made.

“There is no reason in my mind why the two lads can’t have a similar impact. They have that ability. They don’t get bogged down unnecessarily. They don’t get overawed by challenges. If anything they embrace that challenge.

“We have seen a fair amount over the course of pre-season which gives us confidence that we can persist with it for a period. Cian, it is probably more of a challenge for him than it is for Andrew.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie