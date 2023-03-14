Connacht announce signing of Ireland 7s star Andrew Smith

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED that Ireland Sevens international Andrew Smith will join the province ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Smith came through the Leinster Academy before joining the Sevens programme in 2021. The 22-year-old has scored 21 tries in 69 matches for the Ireland Sevens and was part of the squad that competed at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

Smith, who can play across the back three, also won an All-Ireland League medal with Clontarf last season and previously represented Ireland at U20 level, scoring two tries in the 2020 U20 Six Nations.

“Andrew is exactly the type of player that will excite the Connacht supporters, and he’ll complement the style of rugby that the province is known for,” said Connach head coach Pete Wilkins.

“He’s still young but has a lot of experience under his belt on the Sevens circuit, and we’ve seen his XVs potential with Leinster and Ireland U20s. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition for us.”

“It has been an incredible experience being a part of the Irish Sevens team,” said Smith.

“I am proud of our achievements together and the opportunity to be a part of a special group of players. I would like to thank all my family, teammates and staff who have supported me on my journey so far, from school, club, Leinster and most recently Sevens.

“After speaking with Pete Wilkins and Tim Alnutt, the opportunity of joining Connacht was something incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to learn and grow as a player and an individual.”

