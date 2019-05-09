Ireland international Boyle to leave Preston at end of June

Andy Boyle moved to Preston from Dundalk in January 2017.

PRESTON HAVE CONFIRMED that Irish defender Andy Boyle will leave the club when his contract concludes at the end of June.

Boyle, who is currently out on loan at Ross County, is one of six players that the Championship side have announced will depart.

After enjoying huge success with Dundalk, Boyle signed for Preston in January 2017 and two months later was capped by the Ireland senior side in a friendly against Iceland.

He has made 12 first-team appearances during his time with Preston, the most recent being in January 2018 in an FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

In January it was confirmed that Boyle was moving to Scottish Championship outfit Ross County on loan and he has helped them secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership, playing on 14 occasions since his switch.

Previously Boyle had loan spells with Doncaster Rovers in England and Dundee in Scotland.

Preston also announced today that Ireland striker Graham Burke will return from loan at Gillingham for pre-season.

