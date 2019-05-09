This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international Boyle to leave Preston at end of June

The ex-Dundalk defender has been out on loan at Ross County since January.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,396 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4626299
Andy Boyle moved to Preston from Dundalk in January 2017.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Andy Boyle moved to Preston from Dundalk in January 2017.
Andy Boyle moved to Preston from Dundalk in January 2017.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PRESTON HAVE CONFIRMED that Irish defender Andy Boyle will leave the club when his contract concludes at the end of June.

Boyle, who is currently out on loan at Ross County, is one of six players that the Championship side have announced will depart.

After enjoying huge success with Dundalk, Boyle signed for Preston in January 2017 and two months later was capped by the Ireland senior side in a friendly against Iceland.

He has made 12 first-team appearances during his time with Preston, the most recent being in January 2018 in an FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

In January it was confirmed that Boyle was moving to Scottish Championship outfit Ross County on loan and he has helped them secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership, playing on 14 occasions since his switch. 

Previously Boyle had loan spells with Doncaster Rovers in England and Dundee in Scotland.

Preston also announced today that Ireland striker Graham Burke will return from loan at Gillingham for pre-season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie