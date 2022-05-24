Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Andy Carroll and Irish underage international among several players released by West Brom

Zak Delaney’s time with the Baggies has come to an end.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 May 2022
Andy Carroll #15 of West Bromwich Albion (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST BROM have confirmed Andy Carroll, Romaine Sawyers and Sam Johnstone will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer, while 20-year-old Irish underage international Zak Delaney is among the youngsters to have been let go.

The Baggies have released their retained list for next season and the experienced trio do not figure in manager Steve Bruce’s plans.

A club statement said: “Three senior players will be leaving The Hawthorns this summer.

“Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will depart having spent four years at the club, making 167 appearances since his arrival in July 2018.

“Midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Stoke City, is leaving Albion. Sawyers made 64 appearances for the Baggies, scoring one goal against Cardiff City in October 2019.

“Striker Andy Carroll will also depart. The 33-year-old arrived in January and went on to make 15 appearances for Albion, scoring three goals.”

Goalkeeper Ted Cann and fellow youngsters Josh Shaw, Samuel Okoka, Reece Hall and Reyes Cleary have been offered new deals.

Defender Delaney, as well as Jamie Soule, Owen Windsor, Aurio Teixeira, Kevin Joshua, Mark Chidi, MacKenzie Lamb, Leon MacHisa and Daniel Ngoma have all been released.

The Baggies finished the season in 10th place, eight points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, following relegation from the Premier League in 2021.

They began the season well, but had slipped to sixth when they parted company with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael in February and appointed Bruce as his replacement.

Press Association

