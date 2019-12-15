This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 15 December, 2019
Elliott's favourite Andy Dufresne is upset at Navan

A surprise victory for Latest Exhibition with Bryan Cooper on board.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 3:44 PM
22 minutes ago 404 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4934691
No joy for Gordon Elliott with Andy Dufresne at Navan today.

Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
No joy for Gordon Elliott with Andy Dufresne at Navan today.
No joy for Gordon Elliott with Andy Dufresne at Navan today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STRONG FAVOURITE ANDY Dufresne’s unbeaten record came to an end this afternoon when he was surprised by Latest Exhibition at Navan.

Gordon Elliott’s mount had been in impressive form, particularly in last month’s victory at Navan but couldn’t claim another win at the Meath track.

The 1/3 favourite lost out to Latest Exhibition, for trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Bryan Cooper, with the winner coming home at 9/2 in the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle.

Latest Exhibition has now won two of his three stars over hurdles and his trainer indicated afterwards that the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham will be a target.

There was success for Gavin Cromwell’s 8/1 shot Alfa Mix in the Tara Handicap Hurdle ahead of the favourite Top Moon, trained by Joseph O’Brien.

Willie Mullins saw his heavy favourite Blackbow fall at the last when leading in the opener and victory ultimately went to Captain Guinness (20/1) for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Elliott and O’Brien did enjoy success elsewhere on the card at Navan with Run Wild Fred and Uhtred respectively.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

