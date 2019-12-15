Elliott's favourite Andy Dufresne is upset at Navan

No joy for Gordon Elliott with Andy Dufresne at Navan today.

No joy for Gordon Elliott with Andy Dufresne at Navan today.

STRONG FAVOURITE ANDY Dufresne’s unbeaten record came to an end this afternoon when he was surprised by Latest Exhibition at Navan.

Gordon Elliott’s mount had been in impressive form, particularly in last month’s victory at Navan but couldn’t claim another win at the Meath track.

The 1/3 favourite lost out to Latest Exhibition, for trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Bryan Cooper, with the winner coming home at 9/2 in the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle.

Latest Exhibition has now won two of his three stars over hurdles and his trainer indicated afterwards that the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham will be a target.

Wow!



Latest Exhibition relishes the step-up in trip and inflicts a first defeat on Andy Dufresne in Grade 2 company at @NavanRacecourse, a cracking result for @nolan_racing and @92bryan92



Results ➡ https://t.co/glajGV55GR pic.twitter.com/FRLVRfcloT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 15, 2019

There was success for Gavin Cromwell’s 8/1 shot Alfa Mix in the Tara Handicap Hurdle ahead of the favourite Top Moon, trained by Joseph O’Brien.

Willie Mullins saw his heavy favourite Blackbow fall at the last when leading in the opener and victory ultimately went to Captain Guinness (20/1) for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Elliott and O’Brien did enjoy success elsewhere on the card at Navan with Run Wild Fred and Uhtred respectively.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!