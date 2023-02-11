'The belief is real' - Farrell full of praise for his players after stunning defeat of France

NEW ZEALAND (TWICE), South Africa, Australia and now France – Andy Farrell’s Ireland have taken some big scalps over the last 12 months and today’s 32-19 defeat of Les Bleus is right up there with the best of them.

Ireland played some stunning rugby as they dethroned the reigning Grand Slam champions at Aviva Stadium and speaking after the game, head coach Andy Farrell was quick to praise his players as they continue to live up to their billing as the top-ranked side in the world.

“The character (won it for us) more than anything. We talk about the big picture stuff, the fight, the want to cover each others’ back,” Farrell said.

“To show the togetherness, the spirit that we know we’ve got and show it to everyone else in world rugby was there to be seen.

“We could talk for hours in that regard about instances, of people coming back and putting in performances like that when the chips are really down in big games, it shows a lot of character.”

“The first-half was (incredible), wasn’t it? Wow, it was just end-to-end stuff,” he continued.

We all hoped it would be like that, but it certainly was. End to end. Even though I thought field-position was, we controlled it pretty well in the end. It’s not over until it’s over, until the 78th minute anyway. You’re thinking ‘we’ve won a Titanic game’ in that respect.

“I’m hugely proud of the lads, of what they’ve been through over the last few weeks. They dug in hard, it meant a lot to them today and it showed.”

Farrell was also asked about Uini Antonio’s high tackle on Rob Herring, which saw the Ireland hooker’s game ended following a HIA, while the French prop only received a yellow card – a highly unpopular decision with the home crowd.

“He’s going through HIA. Obviously Rob didn’t come back on, so there’s that to factor in. It is what it is, the referees are paid to make those decisions. Wayne and his team of four, the TMO, they couldn’t get any closer to the TMO to see it as it was.

James Crombie / INPHO Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“You’ve got to trust that call and they’ll look at it and do the right thing after that.”

Ireland also lost Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Beirne to injury in the second half. Ireland captain Sexton was removed after a bang to the groin, while Beirne was seen wearing a protective boot after the game. Farrell admitted his injury is “not looking too great at this moment in time.”

But overall it was an excellent day’s work for an Ireland team who limited France to just one try – the rest of their scores coming via the boot of Thomas Ramos.

“I was a little bit surprised with how they went about their game, in terms of playing in and around half-way,” Farrell continued.

“They’re normally very pragmatic as far as that’s concerned…. (But) You’re always five seconds away from (them being able to do) something remarkable.

“As far as Dupont or the two wingers are concerned, I don’t know if anyone tackled them across the full 80 minutes to be honest.

“Even I was exhausted and I didn’t play the game. It was a top-end Test match, it was what everyone wanted and we’re fortunate to come out on the right side of the scoresheet.

“I remember in Portugal [at the pre-tournament training camp], we got up to speed that first week and we had a training session, 15 v 15, and the team was already picked.

“Johnny (Sexton) got the lads in after the session, said ‘You wouldn’t know which was the Irish team that was playing at the weekend’.

“That’s where we’re at. Therefore, the belief is real.

“You actually get to a point when you’re pleased that people get the opportunity to see where they’re at. That’s the stage we’re at, we’re trying to find out about each other.

“There’s a few injuries, a few people pulled out but at the same time look at the strength of the bench coming on today. It’s a mark of where we’re at as a group.”

