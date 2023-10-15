'It's the end for this team' - Farrell says Earls will retire along with Sexton

THE END OF an era. Irish rugby has had to become accustomed to quarter-final woe at World Cups but there’s something truly dispiriting about this one, even if it’s very different to past failures.

Ireland have struggled to deal with the pressure of quarter-finals at times in the past, in others they’ve had bad luck, in some they’ve simply been beaten by a considerably better team.

But this is one that Irish rugby supporters truly believed their team would win. Andy Farrell and his players felt the same. And it was agonisingly close in the end. On another day, the margins in this one could have tilted in Ireland’s favour.

The question is if this excellent Irish team couldn’t do it, who will?

The dejection emanates from this also being the end of the road for captain Johnny Sexton and also Keith Earls, who head coach Andy Farrell confirmed will retire from international duty. It remains to be seen if he retires from playing with Munster too.

“I’m immensely proud of absolutely everyone that’s connected with Irish rugby, to be fair,” said Farrell after last night’s 28-24 defeat to New Zealand.

“The standards have been immense over the last four years, the players – not just in this squad – that we’ve used in that four-year cycle have been a joy to work with. And not just that, their connection with the fans, it seemed like it’s all one big family.

“I’m unbelievably proud to be associated with it all. I think the sad thing for us now is that for this group it’s probably the end.

“Obviously, it is for Johnny and Keith Earls is going to retire as well, so things are going to change. Mick Kearney our manager is going to finish up as well.

Advertisement

“Over the next 24 hours, it’s time to make sure that we get a smile back on our faces as soon as we possibly can and celebrate what has been some unbelievable careers and what they have done for Irish rugby. It’s important to us, that.”

Indeed, Farrell believes that Sexton’s legacy will live on in the next era too.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keith Earls, James Ryan, and Robbie Henshaw with Joe Schmidt. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“The impact that he’s had on the rest of the team over the last four years has been amazing and the way that he’s conducted himself as a leader and as a player and the way that he’s shown the love playing for Ireland will be remembered and connected to this group for many years to come.

“Through his example, the younger guys will keep on getting better and striving to be better, there’s no doubt about that.”

As for the 28-24 defeat to the All Blacks last night, Farrell was philosophical.

“Fine margins and all that,” he said. “Being held up over the line from a maul very close to the end, which could have sealed the game. Those little bits are all over the game, aren’t they?

“Ifs, buts, and maybes and all that, but at the end of the day it was two good teams out there playing some outstanding rugby, and unfortunately for us we came out on the wrong side of the score.

“Sport can be cruel sometimes I suppose. That’s why we love it so much, but I’ll reflect on it more over the coming days.

“My initial feeling is that I’m unbelievably proud of the group, how they handled themselves, not just today but all through the tournament, over the last couple of years. That will be my overriding feeling.”

The Ireland boss alluded to some frustrations with Wayne Barnes’ refereeing of the scrum, without trying to frame it as the losing of the game.

“We have a different view to what was going on out there but we don’t want to sit here and have sour grapes. We want to congratulate New Zealand on a fantastic performance. It was a fantastic game to be part of, it was probably fitting of a final.

“The scrum was part of the equation 100% and we’ll get the answers. Andrew [Porte] 100% was very frustrated with what was going on out there. We don’t to be bitter losers. We want to hold our head up high and do it the right way.”

Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Johnny Sexton with his son, Luca. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

When the dust settles on this campaign, Farrell is confident that the next chapter will be successful.

There might be some key figures retiring, but the Ireland boss believes there is more to come.

“Just knowing what we’ve got,” said Farrell of what gives him confidence. “The type of character that we’ve got, the type of people we’ve got, the type of player, staff. The hunger to want to wear the green jersey.

“It is the end for this team because people are going to be leaving but the competition that this team has built over the years will continue because of how it’s been driven, certainly over the last couple of years.

“The talent that we’ve got in Ireland will continue to come through and we’ll continue to challenge, I have no doubt about that.”