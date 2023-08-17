Andy Farrell says 'circus' around Owen has been 'absolutely disgusting'

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has expressed his distaste for what he calls the “absolutely disgusting” circus around the disciplinary case involving his son, England captain Owen Farrell.

Ireland play England in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday but Owen Farrell will not be involved after World Rugby appealed an independent disciplinary panel’s decision to overturn his red card against Wales last weekend.

The appeal hearing will take place early next week, Six Nations Rugby has confirmed, but England head coach Steve Borthwick said he had left Farrell out of the clash with Ireland after disruption to his training schedule caused by the disciplinary process.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was asked about the case in Dublin this afternoon and while he opted against going into the specifics, he did hit out at what he perceives to be the “circus” around it.

“What’s my thoughts on it? Does it really matter?” said Farrell.

“Well, whatever I say anyway is probably flawed because I know what you are talking about and when you’re talking about somebody’s son and you are asking me the question, it’s always going to be flawed so what does that really matter, you know?

“Probably, probably… you know, I don’t normally say too much because of that reason about my son.

Advertisement

“What I probably would say is that, at this moment in time, the circus that has gone around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting and I suppose those people who have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Farrell was more keen to discuss Ireland and their selection for this weekend’s clash with the English.

The Ireland boss has named a strong selection that also sees Cian Prendergast getting a big chance to impress as he makes his first Test start at number eight.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland back row Cian Prendergast. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I just see improvement all the time, you know. He came to New Zealand [last year] with us very raw, came back into Connacht and, to be fair, he’s always been a standout performer for Connacht, just because of his fight, his energy,” said Farrell of Prendergast.

“He’s a warrior of a type of player, he’s fit, tough but there’s all sorts of his game that he needs to tidy up and over the last eight weeks we’ve seen that in abundance.

“His feel in around the game has improved, not just decision-making ball in hand, which has made his skill level a lot better but also his decision-making defensively, etc.

“He’s always been one to chase absolutely everything, whether it be a ball on the ground, and his discipline has been something we’ve needed to talk about from time to time, but his all-round game is getting more balance. I’m sure it’s not going to be perfect at the weekend but I’m excited to see him play.”

Farrell said it had been tough to release five players from Ireland’s wider training squad this weekend, with Gavin Coombes, Caolin Blade, Jamie Osborne, Kieran Treadwell, and Calvin Nash cut from the group.

There had been hopes among many Ireland fans that Munster man Coombes would get a shot in the warm-up games but he has been squeezed out again.

“You know what, feedback that I have with players, I’d love that to remain from my side personal anyway,” said Farrell when asked what Coombes needed to do more of to force his way into the mix.

“But there’s been feedback all the way through. I would say more so for all those five players, the competition is fierce.

“It’s been great to see and Gav has fought hard. Gav has 100% improved over these last eight weeks in all sorts of areas, including his skill level, etc. but you know it’s a fiercely-fought type of position for us at this moment in time and unfortunately, for now, he misses out like the other four.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keith Earls is set for his 100th. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Keith Earls is set for his 100th Ireland cap off the bench on Saturday and Farrell was effusive in his praise for the 35-year-old wing.

“It gives us all a buzz,” said Farrell. “It’s such a privilege for us all within camp to be involved in such a special week for Keith and his family. He is a member of the squad that is so well respected throughout.

“Why? He’s a selfless person who keeps giving to others. There is no better man deserving of his 100th cap here at the Aviva, than Keith, against England.

“I just hope that the fans that are coming, along with us and our performance, make it a special day for him.”