'The standard of the opposition was top drawer and it’s great it was that way'

ANDY FARRELL BELIEVES his Ireland A players can turn their tough night against the All Blacks XV into a positive learning experience in the long run.

The brilliant Kiwis ran in seven tries in their dominant 47-19 victory at the RDS as they shut down the Irish attack, produced some stunning scores, and came out on top of the physical battle.

While the likes of Damian McKenzie, Dominic Gardiner, and Shaun Stevenson shone for the New Zealanders, it was difficult to pick out any particularly strong Irish performances on a chastening evening in Dublin.

But Ireland boss Farrell was keen to stress that even a rough outing like this one will further the development of his players.

“The standard of the opposition was top drawer and it’s great that it was that way because it’s all about the experience and the only thing that matters in this experience that we faced tonight is the learnings from it,” said Farrell post-match.

“I’ve just said to the lads that it’s what they make of this now. It’s what they make of the performance itself and how you break it down and how you take it back to your daily lives, whether you adjust things and see where you are really at.

“In that regard you want them to feel a completely different experience and they certainly got that tonight.”

Despite their own lack of training time together, the Kiwis looked cohesive, whereas Ireland were too disjoined at times on a night where their attacking breakdown was a constant issue.

Farrell said there are “no excuses” but highlighted that it had been hard for Ireland A having only two training sessions together, while seeing second row Ryan Baird ruled out with a head injury, meaning Ross Molony came onto the bench without a single session in Ireland camp. He was called into action early on due to Joe McCarthy’s head injury.

Farrell said McCarthy was “in good spirits” after the game, while confirming that out-half Ciarán Frawley had jarred his knee before being replaced by Jack Crowley in the 47th minute.

AJ Lam scores for the All Blacks XV. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

So what specifically might the Irish players have learned tonight?

“Well, across the board,” said Farrell. “Obviously, scrum was pretty good, lineout-wise we lost a bit of continuity there but I suppose for Craig [Casey] and for Frawls, a new partnership there together, but it’s the backline as a whole in terms of the management of the game and over-playing, trying to pull rabbits from the hat sometimes and it’s a bit greasy out there, up against a ferocious defence because when you’re not making inroads and trying to play expansive rugby off slow ball, then you’ll lose collisions along the way.

“Our game management needed a little bit of tweaking as well.

“And then, I thought they schooled us a little bit at the breakdown with a little bit of know-how. That comes about because of game management and running into brick walls and slow rucks.

“Across the board, there are learnings for us all, and we understand 100% after a night like that what it takes to cherish possession and make sure the opposition don’t get the ball they want.”

Autumn Series

Ireland have had more than 50 players in camp this week between the Ireland A side and the main senior squad, meaning a unique challenge for Farrell and his coaches.

“It’s been super positive,” said the Ireland boss. “These lads have 100% helped no end to prepare the lads for tomorrow, so hats off to them for that. We’d a 37-man squad that came in first up and the first week all of them were training to prepare for South Africa.

“Some of them, with 12 added to the group, have gone on a different course over the last few days which has been challenging for them. The continuity for the squad that’s taking to the field tomorrow has been top-drawer.”

Having coached the A team this evening, Farrell now swiftly turns his attention to the big show tomorrow as his senior Ireland side face the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium.

He said the lack of a quiet, calm evening ahead of the Test makes no difference.

“It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter about me, does it? I’m living the dream anyway, so getting up tomorrow when it’s Test match day is certainly worth getting up for.”

