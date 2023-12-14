Andy Farrell signs new four-year contract as Ireland head coach

ANDY FARRELL HAS signed a new four-year contract with the IRFU.

The new deal will see Farrell remain as Ireland head coach until the end of the 2027 World Cup. Farrell’s current deal was due to expire in 2025.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora described Farrell’s new contract as a “significant coup”, while IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts welcomed it as “a hugely positive boost for the game in Ireland”.

Farrell first joined the IRFU as assistant coach to Joe Schmidt in 2016, before succeeding Schmidt as head coach following the 2019 World Cup.

Having steered Ireland to a historic Test series win in New Zealand last year, the Wigan native led Ireland to Grand Slam success in 2023 before his team exited the World Cup with a quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

Farrell is also the heavy favourite to lead the Lions on their 2025 summer tour to Australia.

However there will be some changes to his Ireland coaching staff, with Mike Catt stepping down as attack coach at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Catt will continue in his role for the 2024 Six Nations and next summer’s tour of South Africa. The IRFU hope to announce his replacement in the coming weeks.

Farrell said his time coaching Ireland to date has been “a hugely enjoyable experience and I am proud to extend my association with the IRFU.

“It is a pleasure to work with such a talented and committed group of players and as we enter a new cycle, it will be exciting to see more players come through the system.

“There is a talented group of established internationals who are determined to succeed at international level for Ireland and I am excited to see how the recent Ireland U20 squads will also emerge and challenge for international honours in the near future.

“It all makes for an exciting next chapter and it is one which my family and I are delighted to continue.”

Nucifora said: “Over the course of the last four years Andy has helped drive the highest standards for the men’s national team and it is testament to the positive environment which he and his backroom team have fostered that Ireland has enjoyed such a sustained period of success in recent times.

“Andy is an ambitious and talented coach who continues to make an indelible mark on Irish rugby, and it is a significant coup to retain his services.

I have no doubt that he will look to build in the years to come.”

Potts said: “The IRFU is determined to attract and retain top class coaching talent and we are delighted to announce Andy’s contract extension, which is a hugely positive boost for the game in Ireland.

“Andy is a world-class coach and an inspirational leader of great talent and integrity who has already made a significant contribution to Irish rugby through his leadership of our men’s national team.

“We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to remain in Ireland.”