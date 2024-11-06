'We've moved on' - Farrell says World Cup pain is behind Ireland ahead of All Blacks rematch

IRELAND HOPE TO have Tadhg Furlong available for selection later this month, but Andy Farrell has admitted the tighthead is a doubt for next weekend’s meeting with Argentina after failing to win his race to be fit for Friday night’s blockbuster clash with New Zealand.

Furlong had been rehabbing a hamstring strain during Ireland’s training camp in Portugal and the injury hasn’t cleared up in time for this weekend November opener against the All Blacks, with Finlay Bealham starting at tighthead in his absence and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole named on the bench.

“He had a bit of a hamstring strain, a slight hamstring strain, coming into camp. We thought it would be something that would progress, he was rehabbing like a few of the other lads but unfortunately it’s just come (too soon) and then rather than push too hard and he’ll be out for the series, we’ll take our time and hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

“We’ll see how he progresses (for next week). He’s had a good week in terms of next steps etc, obviously there’s a process that he has to go through.”

Furlong’s absence is the headline news in what is otherwise a strong, experienced Ireland selection.

Finlay Bealham starts at tighthead, with Peter O'Mahony named on the bench. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell explained that a lack of game time worked against Robbie Henshaw as the Leinster centre missed out on the place in the matchday 23, having featured just once for his province so far this season.

“It’s a good side, a couple of positions there where we’ve had to pick a few lads who didn’t have much game time and then there’s other positions were lads have had good game time and are in good form,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately for Robbie, that’s just the timing of things, we know what a world class player he is. With the week’s training under his belt that he’s just had, he was very good actually in the training camp and it will set him up for future games over the next month.”

Friday’s meeting in Dublin is a repeat of last year’s World Cup quarter-final, but Farrell insists that defeat won’t be playing on the minds of his squad this week.

“I don’t see the relevance of the last game at all. We didn’t even get a chance to review our last game in South Africa because we were on our holidays, we had to get a couple of flights home and so our main thing was about our last game, what’s the areas in which we can improve and that to be honest is the main thing that excites us about where our next steps are.

“We got asked straight after the World Cup about the hangover and that subject is in the past now with the Marseille game (v France in the Six Nations) etc, so we’ve moved on since the quarter-final, that’s for sure.”

These November games also see Caelan Doris step up as captain, taking on the role full-time after leading Ireland for their second summer Test in South Africa as Peter O’Mahony drops to the bench – a role the Munster flanker continues in this weekend.

“He’s been excellent,” Farrell said of Doris.

He’s been himself, which is the most important part, he’s thriving in the role now. You can see that, he’s certainly walking tall.

“He’s certainly popular among the group because there’s no ego there whatsoever.

“He is unbelievably diligent in getting his own stuff right. He’s so professional. He’s come on in leaps and bounds over the last four years in regards to that. He’s worked it out, he’s comfortable in his own skin.

“Obviously being a leader now on a good few occasions and learning from the leaders that he’s had the pleasure to sit alongside in his international career, he’s like a sponge, he’s took it all in. He’s calm, he’s not panicking, he’s taking it all in his stride and that puts everyone else at ease, he’s very comfortable about allowing others to lead at the same time and on top of that, he’s not in bad form is he?”

Doris has also been able to lean on former captain Johnny Sexton, who has been working with Ireland as a consultancy coach.

“Johnny comes in if and when suits in or around his busy schedule at work and his presence around the group whenever he does come in is there for everyone to use.

“Him having a good rugby man who is obsessed with his rugby in himself, it’s nice to have somebody like him to bounce a few stories off. Certainly I’m sure Caelan amongst others is having a quite word every now and again.”

Farrell added that Peter O’Mahony has also been highly supportive of Doris following the change of captain.

“(He’s handled it) Exactly how Peter always does, in a professional way as he possibly can, in the right manner, in the sense of that’s what leaders should do.

“I’ve used him as an example many times in the past of how to handle yourself when things are not quite as you would like them. Obviously different permutations with injuries and all sorts of stuff but Peter would be the first one to go up to Caelan and not just congratulate him but help him out as well.”