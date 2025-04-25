Father's influence, multi-sport youth, and the importance of a non Dublin-centric Leinster

WHEN HE WAS progressing through the ranks of schools, provincial and international rugby over the past few years, rising Leinster prospect James Culhane didn’t have to look very far for the perfect source of inspiration.

A native of Limerick, Culhane’s father Paul was a talented rugby player in his own right. In addition to featuring in the Munster Schools Senior Cup with St Munchin’s College in the Treaty County, the elder Culhane captained the Ireland U21s as well as the Irish Universities side.

His son James followed in his footsteps to an extent when he was skipper of the Blackrock College side that won the Leinster Schools Junior Cup in 2018 and he was a virtual ever-present when the Ireland U20s won a Six Nations Grand Slam four years later. Throughout this time, Culhane Sr was always on hand to provide guidance to the bustling back-row if it was ever required.

“He’s been a huge influence, my Dad. He’d be one of my biggest heroes and he loves seeing me do well. Whether it’s in rugby or my engineering degree [in UCD], but he has obviously been a huge mentor for me,” Culhane remarked ahead of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship clash away to Scarlets tomorrow evening.

Yet despite receiving his education in a south Dublin school that won their 72nd Leinster Senior Cup title only last month, Culhane’s home village is actually Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow.

He is one of a number of players from the Garden County in the Leinster squad with Josh van der Flier (Wicklow Town), Jack Conan (Bray) and Cormac Foley (Newtownmountkennedy) also included amongst this particular cohort. The eastern province’s head coach Leo Cullen – like Culhane, a former Blackrock College student – is another Wicklow native.

There is also a healthy Kildare contingent within the Leinster senior squad that is spearheaded by the likes of Sam Prendergast, Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne, and Culhane acknowledged it is vital the game in the province is spread right across the 12 counties.

While Blackrock College had a massive part in his development, Culhane also credits the De La Salle Palmerston club in Kilternan – located a little under four miles from Enniskerry – for first introducing him to rugby as a youngster.

“I think it’s so important that it’s just not Dublin where the rugby is centred. That we try to expand as much as we can, because there is so much talent everywhere around Leinster. It’s just important to try and give everyone an opportunity to express that. Bring as many people through as you can.

“I did come through Blackrock, which was part of the school system. I would have played for De La Salle as well, that would have been the early part of my development in club rugby. I played a lot of both. You talk about Sam [Prendergast] and [Diarmuid] Mangan as well, they went to Newbridge. I think it’s good to play both club and school, and get experience from both.”

Culhane in action against Ulster last weekend. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Culhane is someone who is also a strong advocate for playing multiple sports, having previously represented the South Dublin Football League in the Kennedy Cup. He also played his fair share of GAA back home in Enniskerry, but rugby was always going to be the main sporting pursuit in the long-run for Culhane.

Hamstring and shoulder issues restricted him to just five outings last term, but with eight appearances already under his belt in the current campaign (including an 80-minute run out against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday), the 22-year-old is doing his best to make an impact in his first official season as a Leinster senior player.

“I would have played with the SDFL when I was 12 and 13, I would have played left-back. I think it is easier to get in the team when you are left-footed, there are not as many left-footers! I played for Wayside [Celtic]. I also played for a few different teams. I started in Enniskerry and then Cabinteely for a little bit as well,” Culhane added.

“I think once I joined Blackrock, I was always going to keep playing the rugby, but growing up I loved playing all sports. Loved playing the GAA, football and rugby as well.

“It is taking that opportunity [with Leinster] when you get it, especially when you’re involved with the team of internationals. On the weekend, I was delighted to be playing with just so much talent around me. The way they play elevates your game as well. When you get an opportunity to get your way into that team, you take it.”