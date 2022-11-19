'Australia made it an absolute dogfight... we're delighted with the win'

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell hailed his side for finding a way over the line as they squeezed their way to a 13-10 win over the Wallabies thanks to Ross Byrne’s late penalty kick.

The Irish performance was pockmarked by penalty concessions and turnovers of possession on a night that sometimes looked like it could end in disappointing fashion.

But a second-half try from Bundee Aki, five points off the tee from Jack Crowley, and the last-gasp Byrne shot at goal were enough for Farrell’s side to end 2022 with another win. They also defended superbly for much of the game.

“It was never in doubt!” joked a relieved Farrell post-match. “We can pull it apart and we will do and we will learn from all sorts of aspects of the game but the bigger picture stuff for me is that Australia made it an absolute dogfight and fair play to them.

“I thought the way they went about their game was abrasive, to say the least, and certainly at the breakdown. They had the courage to shift the ball, like we knew they would, and they were dangerous with their outside backs.

“But for us to back up a few ill-disciplined bits and a few technical and tactical errors and still find a way is a hallmark of a good side. That’s what good sides do, they always find a way in the heat of the battle and we are delighted in that regard with the win.”

Ireland lost captain Johnny Sexton to a calf injury before the game, with Crowley promoted to the starting team and Byrne called onto the bench.

Farrell also revealed after the game that Ireland had to deal with “a bit of illness going around the squad” in recent weeks, though he didn’t use that as an excuse.

New cap Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Quite a few lads have gone over the call of duty so that is the character of the group and what they want to do for one another,” said Farrell.

While Ireland clearly missed the talismanic Sexton, as they always do, Farrell said the experience for Crowley can only be a positive thing.

“He [Sexton] went out to do some kicking before the warm-up and felt something going on with his calf and he tried his best to get right but the right choice was not to play and it was great for us in so many ways for Jack to get the start,” said Farrell.

Autumn Series

“It wasn’t just to see how Jack would handle that situation but how we handled it as a group to help Jack out and I thought the kid stood up tall.”

Farrell also had praise for Byrne’s composure after replacing Crowley in the closing stages.

“It is awesome for him, I was absolutely delighted for him,” said Farrell. “Ross’s temperament is made for that type of situation where it is deadlocked and it was a tough enough kick when the penalty came but there was no doubt in Ross’ mind that he was ever going to do anything but go for the three points so fair play to him.

“He has waited for that chance and he delivered it and it got us over the line.”

