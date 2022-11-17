The 'unflappable' O'Brien has put himself in the World Cup frame

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has praised Jimmy O’Brien’s “unflappable” nature as the Leinster man gets set to win his third cap for Ireland in a third different position.

The 25-year-old Kildare man made his Test debut off the bench against South Africa two weekends ago, coming on at outside centre after an injury to Stuart McCloskey. O’Brien got his first Ireland start at fullback against Fiji last Saturday. And he will be in the number 11 shirt for this weekend’s clash with the Wallabies.

It has been a fine first campaign with Ireland for O’Brien, who is now firmly in contention for a place in the World Cup squad next year. Farrell said that Ireland always expected this kind of impact from him.

“We did actually,” said Farrell. “There’s always opportunity with injuries or form or what we’re seeing in training, that always shapes you in different ways in every camp. But his form, him being in camps a couple of times before, and just seeing how unflappable he is.

“He has all the hallmarks of a great, composed international player. Somebody who can do what he does in many different positions, he doesn’t flap around panicking about moving positions.

“He’s just being himself wherever he’s picked. Those things are pretty important in any international squad.”

With Farrell restoring Hugo Keenan at fullback for this weekend, O’Brien moves to the left wing and Mack Hansen shifts over to the right, meaning Robert Baloucoune drops out of the matchday 23 altogether after starting against South Africa and Fiji.

“Jimmy’s got a left foot, which is pretty important in world rugby at this stage,” said Farrell.

“Hugo coming back in gives us what he always gives us, solidity across the park. And Mack being able to roam and do what he does best gives us a nice balance across the back three. All three of those guys are players who love to make a difference on the ball, off the ball, attack or defence. We’re excited to see how those three go.”

Stuart McCloskey starts at inside centre again. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Farrell said Baloucoune will have learned lots from this autumn and his previous involvements with Ireland. They will continue to track his form with Ulster.

“Whether they’re playing in this game or not, it’s all about how you react and keep getting better. We’ll watch this space with Rob and the others as well.”

The other big selection call this week was whether to retain Stuart McCloskey at inside centre or bring the returning Bundee Aki straight into the starting XV after completing his seven-week suspension.

Farrell has picked McCloskey at number 12 again with Aki on the bench and says it wasn’t a difficult call to make.

“No, no. Stu has earned the right to go again. First game was a bit different and second game was a bit different again and we are hoping to get a better performance against a different side in Australia and one that suits Stu as well,” said Farrell.

21-year-old second row Joe McCarthy is set for his Test debut off the Ireland bench on Saturday, having impressed for the midweek team during the tour of New Zealand last summer.

Autumn Series

Farrell is looking forward to seeing the big Leinster man in the international arena.

“He’s obviously got a point of difference and it’s not just his size, it’s his energy, it’s his want to have big moments within the game,” said Farrell.

Joe McCarthy is set for his Ireland debut on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He’s grown in all areas and it’s been great to take him on tour, and then Emerging Ireland. He didn’t get much of an opportunity with the A game [against the All Blacks XV two weekends ago when he suffered a head injury early on], and he’s been out of camp for a week, but he’s earned the right to have a crack and show us what he’s learned.

“It’s not going to be perfect for him, but the bits we’ve been talking about over the last few months, we want to see improvement on that.

“He’s a doer, Joe. He likes to get amongst it and get stuck in so he won’t shy away from the occasion, that’s for sure. We’re excited with what he’ll bring off the bench.”

