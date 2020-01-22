This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A lot of people have been asking questions about John Cooney today'

Andy Farrell continues to underline the importance of competition, but is tight-lipped over selection for next week’s Six Nations opener.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 3:46 PM
11 minutes ago 464 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4975617
Farrell sits for interview in London today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Farrell sits for interview in London today.
Farrell sits for interview in London today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE ANNUAL SIX Nations launch places coaches and captains of each team on a veritable carousel for assembled media in London.

From TV to radio, rightsholders to outsiders and then the written press; various degrees of grilling comes from all sides.

For new Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, flanked by new skipper Jonathan Sexton, it was easy to spot a trend appearing across the several interviews he sat down for.

Farrell has signalled from a long way out that competition for places will be a key driver to his team’s motivation. And the form of John Cooney throughout this season has well and truly turned up the heat on Conor Murray – Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half since the 2011 World Cup.

Farrell, perhaps influenced by John Cooney’s failed HIA during the win over Bath, is maintaining a pokerface when it comes to his selection plans.

“I think we’re in a great place, not just at scrum-half but in many positions. I believe all 36 are in good form,” said the man entering his first tournament as a national head coach.

“Competition for places at scrum-half is obviously at a premium as well. A lot of people have been asking questions about John Cooney today, he’s playing really well. He’s really confident and loving his rugby at this moment in time.

“I picked five scrum-halves in the camp before Christmas, Bladey (Caolin Blade) and Jamison (Gibson-Park) were very unlucky to miss out on this squad because they’re playing good rugby as well.

“At the same time, Luke McGrath got man of the match at the weekend, Conor Murray got man of the match at the weekend.

As I said, a big thing for us driving forward is the competition for places and that’s certainly one of those positions.”

The competition for that number 9 shirt can stay on the boil over the weekend before Farrell names his starting line-up then. So the noteworthy culls due to high competition are revealed by those omitted from the squad.

andy-farrell-and-owen-farrell Farrell greets his son, England captain Owen, at the launch today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Chief among that contingent are Rhys Ruddock and Niall Scannell, who both travelled to the World Cup in Japan but now find themselves outside of a wider group gathered for the Six Nations.

“I gave (Ruddock and Scannell) some feedback, I had some great conversations with them both. I really rate them highly as, not just rugby players, but as people,” Farrell said.

“They know exactly what they need to do to put (their) best foot forward to be up for selection, they’re happy with that feedback.

“Are they happy about not getting selected? Obviously not, they’re ambitious to have a good international career and I look forward to watching them in the coming weeks as well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie