'It's a special story' - Farrell excited to give Jager his Ireland debut

BACK IN THE summer of 2022, Andy Farrell met Oli Jager in New Zealand while Ireland were on tour.

Farrell wanted to suss Jager out about possibly returning to Ireland to chase caps in a green jersey, but the tighthead prop still had his sights set on playing for the All Blacks at that stage.

Despite the interest from Ireland, with Munster keen to sign him at that stage, Jager opted to extend his contract with the Crusaders for another two years.

But this weekend, Jager is set to make his Ireland debut off the bench against Wales. It took a couple more years than he would have liked, but Farrell has got his man in the end and he’s excited to see the former Blackrock College man playing Test rugby.

Having grown up in Kildare and played for the Ireland U18s but missed out on a spot in the Leinster academy, Jager shifted to New Zealand when he was still a teenager, rising through the ranks with Canterbury and the Crusaders to be part of seven consecutive Super Rugby title successes.

Having initially chased the dream of playing for the Kiwis, Jager’s road less travelled has led him back home to Ireland. Despite arriving mid-season and playing just six games for Munster so far, he has been named on the bench for Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

“It’s always a pleasure to give someone their debut,” said Farrell. “I think this is a special one because it’s a special story in Oli.

“In fact, I’ve had a couple of conversations with him over the years. When we was over in New Zealand, I met him about his plans and where that sat but he was content enough because he was building a really nice life for himself over there and doing unbelievably well for the Crusaders. But he showed his ambition to come back to Ireland and make a claim for a spot playing for his country.

Jager at Ireland training this week. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ve had him earmarked for a while but watching him start his career in Ireland at Munster and how that’s gone and then giving him the opportunity to come to Portugal with us [for Ireland's pre-Six Nations training camp] and he’s had a few more weeks with the squad since then, we’ve been nothing but impressed.

“He’s a big man, very low maintenance, a proper man’s man, you know? The ‘tache says it all. He’s very knowledgeable, very well coached, and for a big man he gets around the field and has a good feel. He deserves his chance.

“I thought coming into camp and then transferring that to his performance against the Scarlets [last weekend] where he had not actually played for quite some time was pretty impressive. So we’re excited for him to show what he’s got on Saturday.”

Farrell confirmed that Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham was available for selection and that this was about giving Jager a chance to impress off the bench for starting tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

Centre Garry Ringrose was not available due to his ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury that means he hasn’t played in this Six Nations yet, while second row Iain Henderson missed out after dislocating a toe during Ulster’s defeat to the Ospreys last weekend.

Farrell said Ireland are hopeful that fullback Hugo Keenan, Ringrose, and Henderson will be back from their injuries for the England clash in two weekends’ time.

Ringrose trained with Ireland this week but hasn’t done contact work yet, while Keenan is improving.

“He’s making great progress, using his time wisely,” said Farrell of Keenan. “He doesn’t really get injured too much, although the longevity that he’s had and how he plays the game has given him this last couple of weeks to be able clean a few things up and he’s worked unbelievably hard at that.

“As far as his knee injury is concerned, he’s making great progress. We expect him to be back for the England game.”

With Keenan missing this weekend due to his knee injury, Ciarán Frawley gets his first Test start in Ireland’s number 15 shirt.

Ciarán Frawley starts at fullback. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“For Frawls, it’s his first Six Nations start, exciting for him,” said Farrell.

“He’s always been in and around the squad, pushing and the versatility that Frawls has got has always probably earmarked him for a bench spot but he has always been waiting for this chance.

“His skillset is fantastic, and I’m sure that it’s a big week for him, so there’ll be a test of his temperament. He’s playing in a good side so I’m sure he’ll take his chance.

“He’s trained there for us a lot and we started the campaign with him over there in Portugal, training as a 15, so it’s very natural for him to fill that position. He deserves his chance in that position.”