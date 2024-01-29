AS THE OPENING night of the 2024 Six Nations fast approaches, Andy Farrell has been quick to try move the conversation on from what happened at the World Cup in France.

Last week’s Six Nations launch in Dublin was his first proper media engagement since the quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand and the launch of one tournament was never going to be a platform where Farrell would spent too much time reflecting on a previous one.

The Ireland head coach would much rather focus on what lies ahead, and what looks a testing start to this year’s Six Nations as his team prepare to take on France in Marseille on Friday night [KO 8pm Irish time].

“I feel wonderful. I didn’t take any time off (after the World Cup),” Farrell said.

I’m feeling great, honestly. If you can’t get excited about what’s coming up, you shouldn’t be in this job.

“Honestly, the disappointment (of the World Cup) or all the work that went in, it’s so irrelevant. It’s called life, isn’t it? You get on, move on, try and evolve, and get excited about what’s next.”

What’s next is arguably the biggest challenge in the Six Nations. Even with the likes of Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Anthony Jelonch, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou and Anthony Jelonch all absent, France away is always a formidable challenge.

There’s also a slight twist to this year’s fixture with the game being played in Marseille’s stunning Stade Velodrome, as Paris prepares to host this year’s Olympic Games.

Ireland have been based in Portugal since last week for a warm-weather training camp, with the group set to travel to France on Wednesday ahead of the the Friday night fixture.

The Ireland squad have been training in Portugal ahead of their Six Nations opener. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The squad’s first couple of the days in the Algarve allowed time for some relaxation and team bonding on the beach, but this week things will kick up a notch for a squad heading into their first block of fixtures without the now-retired Johnny Sexton.

Farrell has decided to size down for this year’s championship. He named a 34-man squad for the Six Nations, with Oli Jager, Sam Prendergast and Cian Prendergast (who replaced the injured Tom Ahern) also included as training panellists. Last year Farrell named 37 players in his Six Nations squad.

“I liked the fact that the smaller groups that we had at the World Cup, there’s that little bit more detail that you can get into individuals but not really because of that, it’s because I actually didn’t count the numbers at all really,” he said.

“I just look at what we have available and what’s going to compliment each other and allowing those three lads to come in and have a bit of space to try and get some time within training to be able to show the rest of the people what they’ve got and for us to be able to get a look at them.

“For example, if you’re going to pick 38 and we took three of them away to Portugal with us, how much of a chance would they have had to be able to put their best foot forward?

“I suppose more than anything it’s just the feel of it all coming together.”

Farrell has plenty to keep his mind occupied over the next few days, with some big selection calls to be made ahead of Marseille.

Joe McCarthy’s form with Leinster has surely pushed him into consideration for a starting berth, while Mack Hansen’s absence opens up a space on the wing. Munster’s Calvin Nash looks the most likely replacement for Hansen but there’s also a case to be made for shifting Garry Ringrose out wide.

It’s a big void in what has been a settled back three of Hansen, James Lowe, and fullback Hugo Keenan, but in typical Farrell style, the Ireland boss is framing the call as an opportunity, rather than a setback.

It’s good. Mack has been around for a while and played a lot of games for us and grown massively within that but it’s someone else’s opportunity.

“You know, Hugo Keenan deserves all the caps he’s got and he’s a world-class fullback. He has played a lot of games as well – I’m just using him as an example. If he went down injured, it’s somebody else’s opportunity. You’ve got to expect that because there’s nothing surer than people getting injured.

“Something’s going to happen this week or next week in training. Have a look at the game last year, going to Wales and three or four players dropping out at the last minute. That’s what happens the whole time.

“So I’m genuinely excited about who’s gonna fill that spot and see how they want to compete. Because I have no doubt that Mack won’t want to give his place up. He’ll be nervous enough watching from the sidelines if somebody’s gonna take that chance or not.

“We hope as a team that somebody grabs that chance because it makes us fight harder with one another and that makes us get better and keep growing.”