This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friend laments fruitless return from Gloucester as pool picture dims

‘Instead of captialising on the half-time lead, we give an interception and given them a reason to believe.’

Sean Farrell Reports from Kingsholm
By Sean Farrell Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:35 PM
3 minutes ago 48 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4923324
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend lamented a golden missed opportunity to improve their hopes of escaping Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 as they slumped to a 26-17 defeat in Gloucester.

The western province had to battle to keep the hosts at bay during the first-half, but emerged for the second half with a 7-10 lead to work from.

Unfortunately, they were soon chasing the game as a loose Jack Carty pass was intercepted by Danny Cipriani and finished by Louis Rees-Zammit. And the former England playmaker revelled in turning the screw with some excellent probing kicks to mount pressure on Connacht that eventually brought a yellow card for Kyle Godwin.

Once facing 14 men and with their tails up, Friend’s side suffered a double-tap with two tries conceded in the space of four minutes and the game was beyond reach.

“Really disappointing,” the Australian said post-match at Kingsholm.

“I thought at half-time we’d played some really good rugby. I felt like we were in a good position. I wouldn’t say we were in control, but we certainly were well-positioned.

But we came out in the second half and instead of captialising on that, we give an interception and given them a reason to believe.”

And the Premiership club now have reason to believe in terms of the pool picture too. Facing likely elimination before today, they are now second in the pool behind Toulouse and three points better off than Connacht before next week’s reverse fixture in the Sportsground.

The western province, whose lengthy injury list was somewhat eased ahead of today, will likely be without openside Colby Fainga’a for round four and potentially the Christmas schedule after what Friend reported as a knee injury similar to the one which sidelined him for weeks earlier this season.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell  / Reports from Kingsholm
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie