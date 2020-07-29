This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
All Black legend Andy Haden dies aged 69

The lock passed away after a battle with cancer.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 9:29 AM
7 minutes ago 92 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5162686
New Zealand's Andy Haden during a test against England.
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
New Zealand's Andy Haden during a test against England.
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

FORMER ALL BLACK Andy Haden has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer, New Zealand Rugby have announced.

The lock played 41 Tests between 1972 and 1985 and captained his country eight times while he also had a spell with Harlequins in England.

Haden died on 29 July surrounded by his family and New Zealand Rugby president Bill Osborne paid tribute to his ex-team-mate.

“Andy’s stature and influence as a player was huge,” Osborne said.

“Most people will remember the way he dominated the lineout as a tower of strength, but I also remember the way he looked after the young players coming into the All Blacks, and how he advocated for players’ rights both during and after his playing career.”

Mark Robinson, New Zealand Rugby’s chief executive, added: “Andy was one of the most recognisable figures in New Zealand Rugby both on and off the field. He will be remembered by those who saw him play as one of the true greats of our game.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

