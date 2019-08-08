Saudi second-tier side announce signing of Ireland international Andy Keogh

Andy Keogh at Perth Glory. Source: AAP/PA Images

THE SIGNING OF Irish striker Andy Keogh has been confirmed by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah.

Keogh makes the move having recently left Australian side Perth Glory, who he first joined from Millwall in 2014.

The 33-year-old Dubliner went on to become the Perth’s leading goalscorer in the A-League era, finding the net 55 times in 122 appearances.

He helped the club to be crowned A-League Premiers last season by firing them to the top of the table by the end of the regular season.

However, they ultimately suffered a penalty-shootout defeat to Sydney FC in the Grand Final, with Keogh unable to convert his effort from the spot.

Al-Qadsiah, whose season is due to begin on 16 August, are now playing in the second tier of Saudi football following their relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Keogh has won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the last of which came in a goalless draw in a friendly against Wales in August 2013.