Andy Lee steps in to train Jason Quigley ahead of comeback fight

ANDY LEE HAS confirmed he is working with Jason Quigley as the Irish middleweight bids to rebound from the first defeat of his professional career with a comeback fight in December.

Quigley, who had been previously training under Dominic Ingle, suffered a shock defeat to 35-year-old Tureano Johnson during the summer, having won the first 16 bouts of his pro career.

The Donegal native has now turned to former middleweight world champion Lee ahead of stepping back in the ring on 6 December against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

“I’ve been helping Jason and we’ve been training for a few weeks now,” Lee said on Off The Ball’s ‘Off the Brawl’ show.

“Obviously, he’s coming back from a bad loss, he’s got to rebuild and find that hunger again, find that fire which I believe is there.

“He’s fighting on 6 December, I believe, in California and I’m going to train him for that fight.

“What he has shown me in the gym is that he’s working hard and even within a few weeks, small adjustments are making a huge difference.

“He’s very teachable.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!