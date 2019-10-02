This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andy Lee steps in to train Jason Quigley ahead of comeback fight

The former middleweight world champion is in Quigley’s corner as he bids to bounce back from a disappointing defeat.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 7:45 PM
41 minutes ago 959 Views 5 Comments
Andy Lee.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Andy Lee.
Andy Lee.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

ANDY LEE HAS confirmed he is working with Jason Quigley as the Irish middleweight bids to rebound from the first defeat of his professional career with a comeback fight in December.

Quigley, who had been previously training under Dominic Ingle, suffered a shock defeat to 35-year-old Tureano Johnson during the summer, having won the first 16 bouts of his pro career.

The Donegal native has now turned to former middleweight world champion Lee ahead of stepping back in the ring on 6 December against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. 

“I’ve been helping Jason and we’ve been training for a few weeks now,” Lee said on Off The Ball’s ‘Off the Brawl’ show. 

“Obviously, he’s coming back from a bad loss, he’s got to rebuild and find that hunger again, find that fire which I believe is there.

“He’s fighting on 6 December, I believe, in California and I’m going to train him for that fight.

“What he has shown me in the gym is that he’s working hard and even within a few weeks, small adjustments are making a huge difference.

“He’s very teachable.”

