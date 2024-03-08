Blackpool's Andy Lyons suffers major blow with ACL injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Andy Lyons faces a long spell on the sidelines having sustained an ACL injury in Blackpool’s League One clash with Leyton Orient.

The 23-year-old defender – who excelled for Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers before moving across to the UK – came on against Orient as a second-half substitute, but went down injured when chasing after the ball.

Lyons had to be stretchered off, and Blackpool boss Neil Critchley confirmed the severity of the injury.

“We’ve had some bad news on Andy (Lyons), unfortunately he has suffered an ACL injury”, revealed Critchley.

Critchley did not put a timescale on Lyons’ return, but he is likely to miss at least nine months of action.