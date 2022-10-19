Blackpool hoping to bring forward Andy Lyons transfer from Shamrock Rovers

BLACKPOOL MANAGER MICHAEL Appleton is keen to bring Andy Lyons to the club at the earliest opportunity.

Shamrocks Rovers agreed a deal worth over €350,000 to bring Lyons to the Championship side on a three-and-a-half year contract. The transfer is not set to go through until 1 January.

The 22-year-old wing-back is set to play the final game of the season for Rovers in 6 November against UCD as they chase a third league title in succession.

“I’m not sure of what the legalities of it are,” said Appleton of the possibility of having Lyons available to Blackpool before then.

“But if there’s an opportunity for that to happen we would obviously be very keen to get him in as early as we possibly can to integrate him,” he told the Blackpool Gazette.

“If that’s the case, that’s almost a perfect scenario to do that.”