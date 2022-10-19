Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Blackpool hoping to bring forward Andy Lyons transfer from Shamrock Rovers

The 22-year-old is set to join the Championship club in January.

1 hour ago 1,418 Views 2 Comments
Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons.
Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

BLACKPOOL MANAGER MICHAEL Appleton is keen to bring Andy Lyons to the club at the earliest opportunity.

Shamrocks Rovers agreed a deal worth over €350,000 to bring Lyons to the Championship side on a three-and-a-half year contract. The transfer is not set to go through until 1 January.

The 22-year-old wing-back is set to play the final game of the season for Rovers in 6 November against UCD as they chase a third league title in succession. 

“I’m not sure of what the legalities of it are,” said Appleton of the possibility of having Lyons available to Blackpool before then.

“But if there’s an opportunity for that to happen we would obviously be very keen to get him in as early as we possibly can to integrate him,” he told the Blackpool Gazette.

“If that’s the case, that’s almost a perfect scenario to do that.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie