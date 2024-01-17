Dreaming of emulating Seamus Coleman and aiming for another FA Cup shock

ANDY LYONS’ Blackpool debut could not have gone much better.

Having signed from Shamrock Rovers in January of last year, he was thrown in at the deep end just after joining, starting an FA Cup tie against Premier League opponents Nottingham Forest.

Lyons and the rest of the team coped well with this significant test, earning a 4-1 victory against the odds.

Just over a year later, they face another game in the same competition against the same opponents.

They drew the first match at the City Ground 2-2, a creditable result, though there was a sense of frustration after letting a two-goal lead slip.

This evening, they have an opportunity to repeat last year’s heroics at Bloomfield Road.

“A lot of things have happened since that [4-1 win],” Lyons tells The 42. “We’ve got players and lost players, they’re the same.

“A lot of the dynamics have changed, but we’ve done it before, so why can’t we do it again?”

Lyons completed 90 minutes in the initial game but is not certain to start, having missed out on the matchday squad for their 2-0 win over Exeter City in League One at the weekend.

“There are a lot of games coming up, so it’s just a rotational thing, that was really it,” he says of his recent absence.

“It’s a big squad and a talented squad here. We have a heavy schedule. It’s just one of those where the team changes, so you’ve got to be ready when your chance comes.”

The 2022 PFAI Young Player of the Year had what was generally perceived to be a strong start after joining Blackpool from the League of Ireland.

Despite the Seasiders’ relegation last year from the Championship, the Naas-born defender was a bright spot after joining midway through the campaign, making 17 league appearances (14 of which were starts), with a brace in the 6-1 victory over QPR among the highlights.

Advertisement

This season, though, it has been tough for Lyons. He had a spell out of the team as he was given time off after his father Maurice passed away in September and has started in seven of Blackpool’s 27 league matches overall so far.

But the former Ireland U21 international knows a good display this evening could help re-establish him as a regular starter.

“I haven’t played as many games as I wanted to, but that’s football,” he says.

“I’ve had some personal issues as well, so that’s been tough for me.

“I just want to play as many games as I can for this club and get as many games as I can before the end of the season. And hopefully, we can push for promotion.”

Off the field, Lyons has settled well a year on since the switch to English football, having made a name for himself in Ireland amid a couple of impressive seasons at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

His girlfriend, former Bohs player Annmarie Byrne, has also made the move across the water, while he is good friends with David Harrington, the former Cork City goalkeeper now at Fleetwood, who lives nearby.

“[Playing in England is] certainly something I wanted to do from when I was a young lad and I think coming over a bit later probably put me in good stead as opposed to going over younger.

“But ultimately, it’s different. I suppose I’m only really in my second year of full-time football.

“Not that I’m still getting used to that but it’s different moving away from home for the first time properly. Then obviously, there’s a lot more travel involved, staying overnight [ahead of away matches] and all that kind of stuff.”

The team have had a decent first half of the season. They are currently just outside the playoff spots in eighth, though it’s obvious where there is room for improvement.

Blackpool’s home record in the league reads: won 10, drawn two and lost three. By contrast, on the road, they have won two, drawn four and lost six.

“I think it’s one of those if it was easy to [figure out], it’d be easy to change,” he says.

“Could it be a psychological thing? Yeah, possibly it could. But it’s just trying to find what psychologically is different away from home and trying to find that out is quite tough.”

Lyons understands that earning promotion to the Championship will boost his dreams of representing Ireland at senior level.

It is a difficult task but not an impossible one.

Like the 23-year-old Kildare starlet, Seamus Coleman began his career in the League of Ireland and spent time at Blackpool early on his career.

Since then, the Donegal native has become a key player for the national team and a Premier League stalwart.

Lyons was watching on as Coleman became Everton’s record appearance holder at the weekend.

“Seamus is certainly someone I looked up to. I think about the connection with Blackpool as well and the Blackpool fans are so fond of him.

“The career he’s had is something you want to emulate really. I think coming through the ranks in the League of Ireland like myself and then coming over here, he’s had an unbelievable career and he’s still going.”

The respect is mutual with Coleman sending Lyons a congratulatory text last season after he netted his first Championship goal.

“When you hear from someone like that, it shows his class, both on and off the pitch. To get in contact with me and talk about his days at Blackpool as well was really nice.

“It wouldn’t be too common [to get messages from top players]. But when you have someone like Seamus texting you, it’s a fairly nice touch, especially someone that you look up to.”

Lyons hopes to someday be able to reflect on a career akin to what the 35-year-old has achieved in the game.

“That’s ultimately my goal — to play for Republic of Ireland. I’ve been a season ticket holder for many years going to the Aviva.

“And obviously, my family, my dad was, my uncle, my brothers are big Republic of Ireland fans. So to represent them would be a dream come true.”