Meath County Board to investigate McEntee's tunnel argument with local journalist

“I’ll take the fucking head off you if I see you near the fucking dressing room again,” McEntee alleged to have told reporter after Leinster final defeat.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,431 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4697866
McEntee: Meath preparing for Round 4 qualifier following Dublin defeat.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
McEntee: Meath preparing for Round 4 qualifier following Dublin defeat.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE MEATH COUNTY Board have promised an investigation into an alleged post-match argument between senior football manager Andy McEntee and a local newspaper journalist.

The Meath Chronicle have requested an apology following the incident between its reporter Jimmy Geoghegan and McEntee in Croke Park last Sunday.

The Royals boss took exception to a question asked by Geoghegan following their Leinster final hammering by Dublin, and is reported to have approached Geoghegan later as he spoke to players at the team bus.

During the formal post-match press conference, Geoghegan had asked if Meath players would be released to their clubs for this weekend’s round of the county hurling championships.

“Are you fucking mad?” McEntee replied. “What sort of fucking question is that to ask me?”

The Chronicle report that when McEntee subsequently spotted Geoghegan at the team bus, he said “I’ll take the fucking head off you if I see you near the fucking dressing room again.”

In a statement issued to The42, Meath County Board said they “are aware of the incident involving the Meath Senior Football Manager and a reporter from the Meath Chronicle”.

“Meath G.A.A. are investigating this incident and no further comment will be made regarding this issue at this time.”

