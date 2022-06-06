Meath manager Andy McEntee steps down after six seasons at helm

ANDY McENTEE HAS stepped down from his position as manager of the Meath footballers after six seasons with the Royal County.

McEntee was appointed Meath manager in 2016 after guiding Dublin club Ballyboden St Enda’s to their first-ever All-Ireland club championship title earlier that year.

He guided Meath to Division 1 of the National League with promotion from Division 2 in 2019, but they were swiftly relegated from the top tier in 2020, failing to win any of their seven league outings.

McEntee also led the county to the ‘Super 8s’ stage of the 2019 All-Ireland championship, but Meath have struggled to make any real impact in the Leinster championship during his tenure, suffering a number of heavy defeats to Dublin.

Meath exited the 2022 All-Ireland SFC championship over the weekend with a two point defeat to Clare in Ennis. Earlier this year Meath finished fourth in Division 2 of the National League.

Please see the statement by Andy McEntee and Coiste na Mí regarding our Senior Football Team.



🗒️https://t.co/1Fkirpp9t7#GAA #MeathGAA #MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/miV5D1smrW — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) June 6, 2022

“After completing six years as manager of the Meath football team, I am stepping down from the position and will not be seeking a third term,” McEntee said in a statement released by Meath GAA.

“It has been an honour to have been manager of the Meath senior football team and I’d like to thank the chairperson of Coiste na Mí, John Kavanagh and former chairpersons Peter O’Halloran and Conor Tormey for their full support during my tenure.

“But most of all I’d like to thank all the players and management teams that I have worked with over the years. I wish the county every success in the future.”

Coiste na Mí will now begin the process to appoint a new senior football manager.

