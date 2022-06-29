Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Andy Moran set to remain as Leitrim senior football manager for next two seasons

The Mayo great was appointed to the role last October.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,465 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5803678
Andy Moran and Paraic Joyce after this year's Connacht clash.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Andy Moran and Paraic Joyce after this year's Connacht clash.
Andy Moran and Paraic Joyce after this year's Connacht clash.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

ANDY MORAN IS set to remain as Leitrim senior football boss for the next two season.

The Mayo playing great took charge last October and after his maiden campaign in 2022, Leitrim GAA have tonight confirmed he is set to stay in that position.

Moran, who won eight Connacht medals as a senior player with Mayo and was the 2017 Footballer of the Year, saw Leitrim finish fourth in Division 4 of the football league. They defeated London in the Connacht championship before they lost out to Galway.

Their Tailteann Cup campaign saw them defeat Antrim in their opener before they lost out to Sligo in the quarter-final against a penalty shootout.

The announcement means Moran will not enter the frame as a contender for the position in his native Mayo, the vacancy having been created there by James Horan’s departure on Monday.

The Leitrim statement in full reads:

“Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting tonight decided that it would be recommending to its July county committee meeting that Andy Moran’s current two-year term as Leitrim GAA senior football team manager would be extended to include the next two seasons that is 2023 and 2024.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“We are delighted to announce that Andy Moran has accepted the terms of this recommendation, subject to its acceptance at the county committee meeting, and we look forward to the continued progress of the Leitrim senior footballers over the next two years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie