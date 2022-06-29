Andy Moran set to remain as Leitrim senior football manager for next two seasons

ANDY MORAN IS set to remain as Leitrim senior football boss for the next two season.

The Mayo playing great took charge last October and after his maiden campaign in 2022, Leitrim GAA have tonight confirmed he is set to stay in that position.

Moran, who won eight Connacht medals as a senior player with Mayo and was the 2017 Footballer of the Year, saw Leitrim finish fourth in Division 4 of the football league. They defeated London in the Connacht championship before they lost out to Galway.

Their Tailteann Cup campaign saw them defeat Antrim in their opener before they lost out to Sligo in the quarter-final against a penalty shootout.

The announcement means Moran will not enter the frame as a contender for the position in his native Mayo, the vacancy having been created there by James Horan’s departure on Monday.

Leitrim GAA Senior Football Team Management Announcement - https://t.co/TuZ5BlfeLh pic.twitter.com/9xrAfWUKoQ — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 29, 2022

The Leitrim statement in full reads:

“Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting tonight decided that it would be recommending to its July county committee meeting that Andy Moran’s current two-year term as Leitrim GAA senior football team manager would be extended to include the next two seasons that is 2023 and 2024.

“We are delighted to announce that Andy Moran has accepted the terms of this recommendation, subject to its acceptance at the county committee meeting, and we look forward to the continued progress of the Leitrim senior footballers over the next two years.”

