'A real role model for people on and off the pitch' - Tributes pour in for Mayo great Andy Moran

‘He played it the way it should be played.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 12:14 PM
Andy Moran announced his inter-county retirement yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EIGHT SENIOR CONNACHT crowns. One National Football League title. 2017 Footballer of the Year. An All-Star to go hand-in-hand with that, and another in 2011. And agonisingly close to that elusive Celtic Cross.

After 17 years in the Green and Red at senior level, Mayo legend Andy Moran announced his inter-county retirement yesterday on Second Captains’ Player’s Chair

35-year-old Moran bows out with 183 appearances (99 league, 84 championship) for his beloved Mayo to his name, and a scoring haul of 20-209. He captained the county to provincial glory in 2012, 2013 and 2014; those successes part of the five in-a-row from 2011 to 2015.

The influential Ballaghaderreen forward has provided 20 years of outstanding service to the county since making his minor debut in 2000. Two Connacht titles at that level followed, and another two at U21, while he also added three Sigerson Cup medals.

Understandably, the tributes have been pouring in from far and wide for one of the game’s most-loved characters.

andy-moran-with-his-kids-ollie-and-charlotte Moran with his kids Ollie and Charlotte. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Mayo manager James Horan led the way:

“Andy’s retirement brings an end to an amazing inter-county playing career,” Horan said in a statement released by Mayo GAA this morning.

“Andy was a brilliant player and fantastic person that did everything humanly possible to be the best he could be.

Andy’s versatility on the field was special and he adapted his game as his career progressed, getting better and better, a testament to his continuous improvement mindset. A real role model for people on and off the pitch I want to thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mayo GAA chairman Mike Connolly added his thoughts:  “Andy Moran hangs up his Mayo jersey after 20 years of magnificent service to the county and the first thing we must do is thank him for his service.

stephen-cluxton-with-andy-moran Andy Moran with Stephen Cluxton after Mayo's All-Ireland semi-final exit this summer. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“He was an outstanding forward as typified by his two All-Stars, 8 Connacht medals and numerous other accolades he won along the way. To play for your county 183 times is an unbelievable achievement.

The commitment he has shown to the Green and Red can never be questioned and he is a shining example to all underage players out there of where hard work and dedication gets you.

“On behalf of everyone involved in Mayo GAA I want to thank him for the loyalty and commitment he has given to Mayo football and beyond I wish Andy & his family all the very best in the coming years.”

And of course, there have been many kind words shared on Twitter and the likes too: 

Alan Brogan 

brogan Source: Alan Brogan/Twitter.

Colm Boyle

boyler Source: Colm Boyle/Twitter.

Kieran Donaghy

donagh Source: Kieran Donaghy/Twitter.

Cora Staunton

cora Source: Cora Staunton/Twitter.

Mayo GAA 

mayo2 Source: Mayo GAA/Twitter.

Ballaghaderreen GAA

ballah Source: Ballaghaderreen GAA/Twitter.

Croke Park

cp Source: Croke Park/Twitter.

You can listen to the full episode of The Player’s Chair where Moran announced his retirement here

