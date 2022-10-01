Andy Moran scores 3-3 in final club game in Mayo in relegation semi-final win

ANDY MORAN BROUGHT his club football career to a close on a brilliant note today, firing 3-3 to help his club Ballaghaderreen avoid senior football relegation in Mayo.

Moran bagged his hat-trick as Ballaghderreen won 6-8 to 2-8 against Davitts in the Mayo senior relegation semi-final.

The game was the last for Moran, the current Leitrim senior manager, in Ballaghderreen colours and he helped ensure his club will play senior football in 2023.

The senior management team presented @andypmoran with a @Ballagh_GAA jersey after his final performance for the Club. A little keep sake for the years of service he has given to the club on the field of play Thanks for the memories Andy 👏🏼🙌🏼 #AndyMoran #LivingLegend #BallaghGAA pic.twitter.com/Isq1norU4h — Ballaghaderreen GAA (@Ballagh_GAA) October 1, 2022

Moran, who turns 39 in November, won two county senior football medals with Ballaghaderreen in 2008 and 2012, while he was part of the club’s senior management in recent times as well.

In August 2019, Moran announced his inter-county senior retirement after a Mayo senior career that yielded 8 Connacht senior medals, a National League win in 2019, two All-Stars and the Footballer of the Year honour in 2017.

