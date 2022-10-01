Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

Andy Moran scores 3-3 in final club game in Mayo in relegation semi-final win

The game was the last for the veteran, the current Leitrim senior manager, in Ballaghderreen colours.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 8:15 PM
18 minutes ago 998 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5882088
Andy Moran (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Andy Moran (file pic).
Andy Moran (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANDY MORAN BROUGHT his club football career to a close on a brilliant note today, firing 3-3 to help his club Ballaghaderreen avoid senior football relegation in Mayo.

Moran bagged his hat-trick as Ballaghderreen won 6-8 to 2-8 against Davitts in the Mayo senior relegation semi-final.

The game was the last for Moran, the current Leitrim senior manager, in Ballaghderreen colours and he helped ensure his club will play senior football in 2023.

Moran, who turns 39 in November, won two county senior football medals with Ballaghaderreen in 2008 and 2012, while he was part of the club’s senior management in recent times as well.

In August 2019, Moran announced his inter-county senior retirement after a Mayo senior career that yielded 8 Connacht senior medals, a National League win in 2019, two All-Stars and the Footballer of the Year honour in 2017.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie