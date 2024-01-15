Andy Murray out of Australian Open after straight-sets loss in first round

ANDY MURRAY SUFFERED only his second opening-round defeat at the Australian Open in 16 years on a sobering evening for the Scot at Melbourne Park.

The five-time finalist was outplayed by 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss that was a far cry from his glory days.

His only other defeat in the first round here since 2008 came five years ago in an emotional five-setter against Roberto Bautista Agut after Murray had revealed the extent of his hip problems.

A tribute video from his fellow players and global attention accompanied that occasion, with Murray’s career thought to be winding to a close.

Hip surgery has given him a commendable post-script, but it would be no surprise if this much more low-key exit does signal the 36-year-old’s final departure from Melbourne.

Murray admitted at the end of last season that he was not enjoying tennis, and it is increasingly hard to see him finding the sort of performances and results that will bring the joy back.

This was his fourth defeat in a row dating back to October, while he has now lost seven of his last eight matches, the worst run of his career.

Murray hung his head as he trudged disconsolately back to his chair after a final forehand sailed into the net and he looked emotional while waving to all sides of the arena.

Advertisement

The Scot and 24-year-old Etcheverry had met twice last year in two close contests that ended with one victory apiece.

From the start the match was dominated by long baseline rallies. Murray dropped serve in the opening game but broke back immediately and had one chance to move 4-2 ahead only for a lob to fall short.

It proved a costly error as, with Murray trying to extract life from the old balls on serve in the next game, Etcheverry broke again before clinching a 61-minute first set.

Murray’s serve was proving his main Achilles heel, with his first delivery unreliable and the second offering Etcheverry the chance to take control of the rallies.

The Argentinian, a quarter-finalist at the French Open last year, was also making fewer mistakes from the baseline and Murray’s resistance was broken again early in the second set.

Fans had queued around the block to try to get into Kia Arena but the atmosphere was muted as Murray stepped out for the third set, faced with trying to mount another epic comeback.

He did not get as down on himself as he has in recent matches and probed for a way into the contest but it was Etcheverry who broke serve again to lead 3-2, and the end swiftly followed.

Elsewhere today, Daniil Medvedev was troubled by the Melbourne heat but benefited from the tearful retirement of opponent Terence Atmane to move through to the second round of the Australian Open.

The third seed, twice a beaten finalist here, dropped the first set to French qualifier Atmane and called the trainer for treatment on his thighs.

But ultimately it was Atmane who decided that he could not go on, the 22-year-old calling it a day trailing 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0 before sobbing on his chair with head in hands.

“Here I think what is tough is that the conditions were not the toughest I have ever played in but since one week we didn’t really have hot days,” said Medvedev, who next faces Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.

“So here, first match for me, he’s not used to grand slams also yet, so a lot of nerves. The heat is there. So physically it’s not easy I think. It’s tough for everyone.

“I’m happy that I managed to be stronger physically because it was not easy at one moment. At this moment he started cramping. Just have to stay in there and I’m happy to go through.”

Last year’s beaten finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, also found himself a set down to lucky loser Zizou Bergs before fighting back to win 5-7 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Tsitsipas, who had been due to face Matteo Berrettini before the Italian pulled out, said: “Great game of tennis the second and third sets of the match.

“I wasn’t focused too much on score and I did a great job there, coming up with powerful shots, pressing early on during the rallies. It felt great to be at that level of tennis.”

American Ben Shelton, who made a breakthrough run to the quarter-finals here last year, eased into round two with a 6-2 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut but there were defeats for former champion Stan Wawrinka and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.