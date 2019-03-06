This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murray pain-free after hip operation but unsure if he can compete again

The former world number one says he would love to return to the court, but doesn’t know if it’s possible.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 1:05 PM
8 minutes ago 138 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4526599
Murray was speaking at a Castore partnership announcement.
Image: Eleanor Brooks
Murray was speaking at a Castore partnership announcement.
Murray was speaking at a Castore partnership announcement.
Image: Eleanor Brooks

ANDY MURRAY SAYS he is no longer in pain but the former world number one is unsure whether he will be able to play top-level tennis again following a second hip operation.

The 31-year-old underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January in a final throw of the dice to try to overcome the problem that first became a serious issue in 2017.

“I want to continue playing, I said that in Australia,” Murray said at a sponsorship event at London’s Queen’s Club. “The issue is I don’t know whether it’s possible.”

“I’m a lot happier now than I was, certainly the last 12 months, because I have no pain in my hip now and I was in pain for a long time,” he added.

“The rehab is slow but it’s been going pretty well. I just need to wait and see how things progress. If it’s possible, I’d certainly love to compete again.”

Murray, who has won three Grand Slams, announced at an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open in January that he planned to retire after Wimbledon but was more hopeful following a remarkable five-set defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

No player has come back from the same operation to play singles but American Bob Bryan recently returned in doubles and won an ATP Tour title in Delray Beach last month with his brother Mike.

Bryan said in Australia that he no longer felt any pain and backed Murray to follow him by making a comeback.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

– © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    'Radicalised' inmate shot and detained after slashing guards in French prison attack
    'Radicalised' inmate shot and detained after slashing guards in French prison attack
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    Brilliant Balbirnie levels ODI series for Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie