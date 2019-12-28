This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murray to miss Australian Open with injury

The 32-year-old suffered a pelvic problem playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup last month

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 11:01 PM
Former world number one Andy Murray.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Former world number one Andy Murray.
Former world number one Andy Murray.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ANDY MURRAY HAS been ruled out of next month’s Australian Open with a pelvic injury.

The 32-year-old Scot suffered a pelvic problem playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup last month and his agent, Matt Gentry, said the injury “hasn’t cleared up as quickly as hoped”.

Murray has not played in a Grand Slam singles event since completing in Melbourne 12 months ago.

He played at the Davis Cup finals in November, but only played one match.

The former world number one has struggled with injuries since undergoing hip surgery 11 months ago.

His next scheduled tournament of the season is now February’s Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

