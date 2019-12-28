Murray to miss Australian Open with injury

ANDY MURRAY HAS been ruled out of next month’s Australian Open with a pelvic injury.

The 32-year-old Scot suffered a pelvic problem playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup last month and his agent, Matt Gentry, said the injury “hasn’t cleared up as quickly as hoped”.

Murray has not played in a Grand Slam singles event since completing in Melbourne 12 months ago.

He played at the Davis Cup finals in November, but only played one match.

The former world number one has struggled with injuries since undergoing hip surgery 11 months ago.

His next scheduled tournament of the season is now February’s Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

