Murray set to make long-awaited return from injury in doubles draw at London tournament

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

ANDY MURRAY IS set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the doubles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club in London.

Former world number one Murray has not played since the Australian Open and suggested he planned to retire after turning out at Wimbledon one last time.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

Murray has since said he is “pain-free” and news of his return to action was confirmed on Monday.

The Fever-Tree Championships teased an announcement of the doubles line-up ahead of the entrants’ deadline at 1700 local time.

A second Twitter post followed confirmed Murray intends to play at the tournament, which starts on 17 June.

Murray has featured alongside brother Jamie in doubles in the past, but he will reportedly pair with Feliciano Lopez this time.

The Briton won three grand slam singles titles before injury disrupted his career.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: