This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murray set to make long-awaited return from injury in doubles draw at London tournament

The former world number one Andy Murray will play for the first time since the Australian Open.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 7:12 PM
1 hour ago 573 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4666421
The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.
Image: John Walton
The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.
The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.
Image: John Walton

ANDY MURRAY IS set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the doubles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club in London.

Former world number one Murray has not played since the Australian Open and suggested he planned to retire after turning out at Wimbledon one last time.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

Murray has since said he is “pain-free” and news of his return to action was confirmed on Monday.

The Fever-Tree Championships teased an announcement of the doubles line-up ahead of the entrants’ deadline at 1700 local time.

A second Twitter post followed confirmed Murray intends to play at the tournament, which starts on 17 June.

Murray has featured alongside brother Jamie in doubles in the past, but he will reportedly pair with Feliciano Lopez this time.

The Briton won three grand slam singles titles before injury disrupted his career.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie