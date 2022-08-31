Membership : Access or Sign Up
Andy Murray reaches US Open last 32 for first time in six years

Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER CHAMPION ANDY Murray reached the US Open third round for the first time in six years on Wednesday with a four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava.

Murray, who famously ended Britain’s 76-year wait for a men’s Grand Slam title when he won the US Open in 2012, came out on top 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

“Physically this is the best I’ve felt in the last few years,” said 35-year-old Murray.

“My movement is by far the best it’s been in a long time. I’m getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here.”

Nava, ranked 203 in the world, claimed a gruelling 84-minute first set with an impressive crosscourt forehand winner.

But the 20-year-old, who had needed five sets to see off John Millman in the first round, eventually ran out of steam, winning just four more games and ending the contest with 56 unforced errors.

“He was dictating the points in the first set,” said Murray of his opponent.

“But then I was hitting it deeper and was able to control the points.

“He played his first five-set match in the first round and that can be very tough, I think his level dropped but he will have a bright future.”

Murray last made the third round in 2016 on his way to the quarter-finals.

If he is to progress further, he may have to get past world number 14 Matteo Berrettini, a semi-finalist in New York in 2019.

Berrettini defeated Murray in the final of the Stuttgart grasscourt tournament in June.

“He’s had a bit of an unlucky year,” said Murray.

“I know he got Covid at the beginning of Wimbledon. When he has been on the court he’s done really well.

“We played a tough three-set match in Stuttgart. I’m expecting it to be really difficult but if I play well and my return’s on point then I’ve got a good chance.”

Earlier, China’s Wang Xiyu stunned third seed Maria Sakkari to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Wang, ranked 75, came from a set down to knock out her Greek opponent, who made the semi-finals last year, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in their two-hour 43-minute clash.

The left-hander hit 35 winners and saved 12 of 17 break points and goes on to face either Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States or Camila Osorio of Colombia for a place in the last 16.

Wang was one of four Chinese women to reach the second round in New York along with Zheng Qinwen, Zhang Shuai and Yuan Yue.

