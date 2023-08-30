Andy Murray wins his 200th grand slam match to reach US Open second round

ANDY MURRAY WON his 200th grand slam match with a three-set victory over fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the US Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, a winner here in 2012, overcame an unorthodox and awkward opponent 6-2 7-5 6-3 to become the eighth male player in the Open era to reach the double-century.

It may have been a straight-sets win but, typically with Murray, there was plenty of drama and even a VAR controversy, the first of its kind at Flushing Meadows.

Murray, who came into the event having recovered from an abdominal tear, dominated the first set but a flat passage of play saw him fall a break down in the second as Moutet, all slices and drop shots, began to impose himself.

However, Murray had a let-off when Moutet double-faulted on set point, and then a lucky net cord helped the Scot break back.

Murray was back in full irritant mode and it got to Moutet, who smashed his racket on the floor, twice, as the second set got away from him.

Moutet suffered a nasty fall on the baseline, landing on his racket hand, but was able to continue and saved four break points in his next service game.

But Murray struck at the next opportunity and served out for victory – following a video replay check for a double-bounce which, embarrassingly for organisers who introduced it this year, proved inconclusive – in just under three hours.

Murray will meet Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who saved three match points in a five-setter against Alex Molcan, in the second round.