BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Andy Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views

The Grand Slam title record holder is now a controversial figure in the game.

By AFP Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 8:12 AM
55 minutes ago 1,231 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5206954
Margaret Court shows off a replica of the Daphne Akhurst trophy which is presented to the Australian Open Women’s Singles winner.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Margaret Court shows off a replica of the Daphne Akhurst trophy which is presented to the Australian Open Women’s Singles winner.
Margaret Court shows off a replica of the Daphne Akhurst trophy which is presented to the Australian Open Women’s Singles winner.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THREE-TIME Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has urged officials to consider renaming Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena over the Australian’s anti-gay stance, saying: “I don’t think her values are what tennis stands for”.

Murray’s comments follow calls from WTA founder Billie Jean King to remove Court’s name from one of the main stadiums at the Australian Open’s Melbourne Park venue and a welter of criticism for her controversial views from other senior figures in the sport.

“She has obviously offended and upset a lot of people over the years,” said Murray in an interview with Pridelife.com. “I think the players certainly have spoken up, which is a positive thing. 

“As far as renaming the venue. I think that yes, it’s something the sport should consider. I don’t know who makes the final decision on that but I don’t think her values are what tennis stands for. 

“When you get to the Australian Open you want to concentrate on the tennis. Court’s views detract from that,” said Murray, who has been men’s singles runner-up five times at the Melbourne Grand Slam tournament.

Court, who won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has become a divisive figure in tennis, and especially at the Australian Open. 

At the tournament in January, Tennis Australia held a low-key ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar-year Grand Slam after noting her views had “demeaned and hurt many in our community”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In retirement, Court, now a devoutly Christian church pastor and based in Perth, Western Australia, has often attracted controversy over her comments on race and homosexuality.

The Australian once praised South Africa’s apartheid system, said “tennis is full of lesbians” and described transgender children as “the work of the devil”.

“Court was given a ceremony at the Australian Open this year to mark her achievements in the game, but the reception she received from the public was lukewarm,” Murray said.

At the same tournament, American greats John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova were reprimanded for unfurling a banner on court calling for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed after Evonne Goolagong, the three-time Australian Open winner.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie